Cara Delevingne addressed her past with Amber Heard, confirming they were 'entangled' after Heard's divorce from Johnny Depp. Speaking on a podcast, she clarified that their close friendship evolved, but denied any romance while Heard was married.

Model and actor Cara Delevingne has addressed long-standing speculation about her relationship with Amber Heard, revealing that the two became "entangled" during Heard's divorce from actor Johnny Depp, according to People.

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Delevingne Clarifies Relationship Timeline

Speaking on the recent episode of 'The Louis Theroux Podcast', Delevingne reflected on the timeline of her friendship with Heard after host Louis Theroux asked about rumours linking the pair during Heard's high-profile split from Depp. Delevingne said she first met Heard while working on the film London Fields, which was filmed between 2013 and 2015 before premiering in 2018. Recalling that period, she said Depp was "pretty driven crazy by jealousy."

However, Delevingne denied that there was any romantic relationship while Heard and Depp were still together. "Nothing was happening at that point," she said, before adding, "Later, after they divorced, it had, I suppose," as quoted by People. She described her bond with Heard as a close friendship that later evolved. "We were close for a long time," Delevingne said. "Then when they were going through the divorce, yeah, we were entangled," adding that Heard was also "entangled with other people."

When Theroux mentioned "Elon," referring to entrepreneur Elon Musk, who was linked to Heard following her divorce, Delevingne responded, "There you go."

Heard and Depp's Tumultuous History

Heard and Depp made their relationship public in 2011 and married in February 2015. Heard filed for divorce in May 2016, and the divorce was finalised later that year with a reported USD 7 million settlement, according to People.

The former couple returned to the spotlight after Heard published a 2018 opinion piece in The Washington Post in which she described herself as a survivor of domestic abuse without naming Depp. In 2019, Depp filed a defamation lawsuit against Heard over the article. The highly publicised trial began in April 2022 and lasted six weeks, during which both Depp and Heard accused each other of physical, emotional and psychological abuse.

The jury found Heard liable for defamation and awarded Depp USD 10.35 million in damages. Heard succeeded on one claim in her countersuit, with Depp ordered to pay her USD 2 million. Both parties later appealed before reaching a settlement under which Heard agreed to pay Depp USD 1 million, with Depp stating that the money would be donated to several charities.

Heard has since stepped away from Hollywood and is living in Madrid with her three children--daughter Oonagh and twins Agnes and Ocean, according to People. (ANI)