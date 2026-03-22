Disha Patani graced the ramp as showstopper for Amit Aggarwal's 'Orizon' collection on Day 3 of Lakme Fashion Week. The day's finale saw Malavika Mohanan closing the show for designer Anurag Gupta's collection 'The New Primitive'.

Disha Patani Dazzles for Amit Aggarwal

Actor Disha Patani turned up as the showstopper for designer Amit Aggarwal, bringing her signature boldness and charm to the spotlight on the third day of Lakme Fashion Week. Dressed in the designer's sculptural couture along with Indriya's striking diamonds and emeralds, Disha appeared to have seamlessly blended tradition and modernity. The actor walked the ramp in a stunning black ensemble paired with a blouse and a statement dupatta wrapped around her hands. She kept her hair tied in a bun with loose strands. For jewellery, Disha wore a layered diamond necklace with an emerald pendant.

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On Day 3, Amit Aggarwal unveiled his latest collection, 'Orizon', marking a collaboration with Indriya. The showcase began with refined diamond pieces in minimal compositions, capturing the first hints of illumination, gradually transitioning into statement Polki and gold creations. Also, jewel tones, reflective surfaces, crystal embellishments, and reinterpreted heritage textiles begin to emerge. As light interacts with form, the narrative evolves into one of confidence and self-expression. Speaking about the same, Amit Aggarwal shared, "Bringing 'Orizon' to life at Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI was about capturing a moment of transformation. Conceived as a journey of evolution, seeing the collection unfold on the runway reaffirmed how craft continues to grow through emotion, innovation, and collaboration," as per the press release.

Anurag Gupta's Dramatic Finale

Closing the day with a dramatic finale, designer Anurag Gupta showcased his collection titled 'The New Primitive - Reclaiming Rawness in a Refined World', drawing inspiration from Japanese artist Utagawa Kuniyoshi. The collection explored how natural forms and engineered structures could coexist within a refined fashion framework. At the centre of the collection was a newly developed textile created from natural fibres and engineered using plasma technology processing. This advanced surface treatment enhanced the fabric's receptivity, tensile stability, and structural memory while preserving the tactile qualities associated with organic materials.

Actress Malavika Mohanan closed the show with her striking walk in Gupta's all-white ensemble. She was dressed in a structured, collared, cropped jacket layered over a crisp white shirt, paired with a matching asymmetric knee-length skirt. The look was accessorised with a sleek black accent tie.

(ANI)