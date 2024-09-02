'Let me be...', Sreelekha Mitra DROPS out of Kochi seminar after sexual harassment claims; Read on

Bengali actress Sreelekha Mitra has withdrawn from a seminar in Kochi after accusing film director Ranjith of sexual harassment. Citing the immense stress and media scrutiny she has faced, Mitra took to Instagram to share her emotional struggles and explain her decision to take a break

Bengali actor Sreelekha Mitra recently withdrew from a seminar in Kochi after accusing film director Ranjith of sexual harassment. She made the announcement on Sunday, citing the stress and intense media scrutiny as reasons for needing a break. On Instagram, Mitra discussed the emotional toll she has been experiencing.

In her post, Mitra described the past month as particularly difficult. She reflected on the significance of August, noting that it is her birth month, the month of her mother's passing, her brother's birth month, and the time of a dear friend's passing. She also mentioned that August 15th, India’s Independence Day, marked the day she moved out of her in-laws' home to start anew. This August, she said, began with the RG Kar rape and murder case, which sparked outrage, followed by the Jhargram elephant killing. She revealed that something she never expected to come to light after 15 years, related to the Malayalam film industry, had surfaced, making her a significant part of the #MeToo movement. Mitra shared that she had been inundated with media requests to recount the incident repeatedly, which took a significant emotional toll on her, similar to when she previously named influential figures in the Bengali film industry.

Mitra expressed her regret for missing the seminar, explaining that she needed time for herself. She mentioned that she had taken a break and traveled to the mountains for peace as a birthday gift to herself. She stated that she was done justifying her actions to anyone and was sorry she couldn't attend the seminar in Kerala, which had been canceled because of her absence. Mitra emphasized that she needed a breather and asserted her right to live her life according to her own choices, adding that she has never bowed to the misogynistic tendencies of society and the film industry. She also apologized to Mr. Joshy Joseph for declining his offer and expressed hope that she would be able to participate in better times.

ALSO READ: Emergency: Kangana Ranaut starrer's release postponed due to pending CBFC clearance; Read on

Latest Videos