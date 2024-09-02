Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Emergency: Kangana Ranaut starrer's release postponed due to pending CBFC clearance; Read on

    Kangana Ranaut's directorial debut Emergency, a political drama focusing on former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, has been postponed amid controversies and threats directed at CBFC members. The film's certification has been halted, with no new release date announced

    First Published Sep 2, 2024, 9:22 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 2, 2024, 9:22 AM IST

    Kangana Ranaut's much-anticipated directorial film Emergency has seen a delay in its release, reportedly due to escalating controversies. Both Ranaut and Mandi Lok Sabha MP have alleged that the film’s certification was halted because CBFC members received threats. Currently, a new release date has not been set.

    Kangana addressed the situation in a video posted on X (formerly Twitter), where she dismissed rumors that the film had received its censor certificate. She explained that while the film initially passed the certification process, it was subsequently stalled due to threats, including death threats, directed at the CBFC members. These threats demanded the omission of scenes related to Indira Gandhi's assassination, the portrayal of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, and the depiction of the Punjab riots. Ranaut expressed her shock and disappointment over the situation, apologizing for the current state of affairs in the country.

    The controversy gained momentum after the trailer for Emergency was released, depicting Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, a leader of the Khalistan movement, pledging support to Indira Gandhi's party in exchange for a separate Sikh state. This portrayal led to the Shiromani Akali Dal in Delhi issuing a legal notice to the CBFC, urging them to halt the film's release due to its depiction of the Sikh community.

    A source close to the CBFC, quoted by The Indian Express, indicated that the certification process could be prolonged due to the sensitive content of the film. The source also clarified that the CBFC had no involvement in the film's release date, which was announced before the certification process was completed, according to a government official who spoke anonymously.

    Emergency delves into the political landscape of India, centering on the life and times of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Kangana Ranaut steps into the role of Gandhi, marking her first solo project as a director. The film also features notable performances from Shreyas Talpade, who portrays former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Anupam Kher as Jayaprakash Narayan, Mahima Chaudhry as Pupul Jayakar, a close associate of Indira Gandhi, and Milind Soman as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

