Leo Box Office Collection Day 1: Vijay, Lokesh Kanagaraj starrer opens huge; mints THIS in India

    'Leo' featuring Vijay, Sanjay Dutt, and Trisha earns ₹68 crore on its first day, making it the biggest worldwide opener; Rajinikanth wishes success

    First Published Oct 20, 2023, 7:31 AM IST

    Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and featuring leading stars Vijay, Sanjay Dutt, and Trisha, made an impressive mark at the box office on its first day. The film, which marked the reunion of Vijay and Kanagaraj after their 2021 blockbuster "Master," saw a phenomenal reception from fans.

    According to reports, Leo garnered a staggering ₹68 crore nett on its first day in India, encompassing all languages. The film's performance was exceptional in various regions. In Tamil Nadu, it is anticipated to gross ₹32.00 crore, while in Kerala, it raked in ₹12.50 crore. Karnataka witnessed an impressive ₹14.50 crore collection, and in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana combined (AP-TG), the film secured ₹17 crore. The rest of India (ROI) contributed ₹4 crore to the total India gross, which is expected to reach ₹80 crore.

    Leo also enjoyed success on the international stage. Overseas collections are estimated to be around ₹65 crore, resulting in a remarkable worldwide gross of ₹145 crore. This astounding performance led to Leo being dubbed the "biggest worldwide opening" for a Kollywood film, confirming the film's blockbuster status.

    Vijay's dedicated fan base added to the excitement surrounding the film's release. Fans expressed their enthusiasm in various ways, with some even celebrating the film by exchanging garlands and rings in theaters. Numerous videos and images surfaced on the internet, depicting fans dancing and cheering during Leo screenings. Cinema halls across multiple locations were filled with enthusiastic fans who celebrated the film's release with great fervor.

    Apart from Vijay, Leo boasts a star-studded cast that includes Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, Mysskin, and Gautham Vasudev Menon. The film's music was composed by Anirudh Ravichander, and it was produced by SS Lalit Kumar.

    Superstar Rajinikanth also extended his best wishes for the success of Leo, expressing his hope that the movie would achieve tremendous success. With such a remarkable opening at the box office and the support of fans and industry stalwarts, Leo is well on its way to becoming a monumental success in the world of Kollywood cinema.

    Last Updated Oct 20, 2023, 7:31 AM IST
