    LEO Booking: Vijay starrer collects record breaking collection in Malaysia

    25,000 tickets were sold within just 12 hours in Malaysia. According to box office records, the movie collected Rs 1 crore before its release in Malaysia.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Oct 11, 2023, 12:05 PM IST

    The movie 'Leo' is set to hit theatres on October 19, 2023. The film will star Vijay in the lead alongside Trisha, a pair that will be returning after 14 years away from the screen together. The movie has also signed Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist.

    Meanwhile, the advance bookings for Vijay's LEO in Malaysia are getting a grand welcome. As per reports, 25,000 tickets were sold within just 12 hours in Malaysia. According to box office records, the movie collected Rs 1 crore before its release in Malaysia.

    Earlier, Rajinikanth's Kabali was the highest-grossing Tamil film in Malaysia. Rajinikanth has the most fans in Malaysia.

    Vijay's Leo is reportedly getting a good response on advance ticket bookings. It is reported that 25,300 tickets have been sold for Vijay's Leo in the Gulf. Southwood reports that the movie has collected a total gross of Rs 2.96 crore in the Gulf.

    In the UK, ticket sales began six weeks ago, with a remarkable 28,000 tickets already sold, setting a Tamil cinema record. Distributor Ahimsa Entertainment has confirmed that "Leo" will have an uncut show in the UK initially.

    The movie is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Sanjay Dutt, Trisha, Priya Anand, and Mansoor Ali Khan in the lead and supporting roles. The music composition and the vocals are by Anirudh Ravichandher, and the first single of the film ‘Naa Ready’ bagged about 101 million views on YouTube.

    The Route Production House, owned by Vijay, confirmed the release of the movie, which helped fans have an idea for the countdown. The movie will be released on October 19 during the Dussehra holidays in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Hindi. Lokesh and Vijay teamed up for the movie ‘Master’ in 2021.

