Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Leo BIG Spoiler: Know what is Lokesh Cinematic Universe and will Thalapathy Vijay be part of LCU? Read this

    Lokesh Kanagaraj, in an interview, opened up about his upcoming film 'Leo'. He spoke about working with Thalapathy Vijay for the second time, why he picked hyenas for the poster and film, and how it fits into his cinematic world and more 

    Leo BIG Spoiler: Know what is Lokesh Cinematic Universe and will Thalapathy Vijay be part of LCU? Read this RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 19, 2023, 8:43 AM IST

    Thalapathy Vijay and director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo is out and the reviews are already out. While it is unknown if the film will be part of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s cinematic universe, the buzz for Vijay's film is at an all-time high. Kanagaraj spoke to India Today before the film's release on working with Vijay for the second time, working with Trisha, hilarious moments during the shoot, and fan ideas about his cinematic world.

    What is Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU)?
    Lokesh Kanagaraj, a filmmaker, has constructed a universe of interconnected films. Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) comprises two films: Kaithi in 2019 and Vikram in 2022. The plot revolves around an intricate struggle between law enforcement agents and vigilantes in Southern India who are fighting a dangerously powerful narcotics cartel commanded by crime lord -Rolex.

    If Leo is a member of LCU, the public should expect something spectacular on the big screen on October 19. We're unsure if the hints in Leo will be relevant to Kaithi or Vikram. For those who are unaware, Lokesh also has Kaithi 2, Vikram 2, and Leo 2 in the works and a Rolex spin-off planned for the future.

    Also Read: Leo Movie Review: Vijay, Trisha starrer a suspense thriller blockbuster; Read

    The film 'Leo,' directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and starring Thalapathy Vijay, was released in cinemas on October 19. Fans in Trivandrum celebrated the film by dancing inside cinemas during the 4 a.m. showing. They even clapped for their beloved celebrity.

    Also Read: Leo: Thalapathy Vijay’s film opening scene LEAKED online ahead of its release

    About Leo:
    Lokesh Kanagaraj wrote and directed the action thriller "Leo." Rathna Kumar and Deeraj Vaidy co-wrote the screenplay for the film. Since its announcement, the film has been generating headlines.Its ensemble cast includes Sanjay Dutt, Trisha, Arjun Sarja, Mysskin, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, and Sandy. 'Leo,' produced by Seven Screen Studios, has music by Anirudh Ravichander.

    Last Updated Oct 19, 2023, 8:43 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bhagavanth Kesari REVIEW: Is Nandamuri Balakrishna's action drama worth your time? Read THIS RBA

    Bhagavanth Kesari REVIEW: Is Nandamuri Balakrishna's action drama worth your time? Read THIS

    Leo REVIEW: Is Thalapathy Vijay's action drama worth watching? Read some Tweets here RBA

    Leo REVIEW: Is Thalapathy Vijay's action drama worth watching? Read some Tweets here

    Navratri 2023 Day 5: Details on Goddess Skandamata and puja significance ATG EAI

    Navratri 2023 Day 5: Details on Goddess Skandamata and puja significance

    Leo Movie Review: Vijay, Trisha starrer a suspense thriller blockbuster; Read rkn

    Leo Movie Review: Vijay, Trisha starrer a suspense thriller blockbuster; Read

    UT 69 Trailer OUT: Raj Kundra makes acting debut in his own biopic, Shamita Shetty sends best wishes SHG

    UT 69 Trailer OUT: Raj Kundra makes acting debut in his own biopic, Shamita Shetty sends best wishes

    Recent Stories

    Egypt has agreed to open Rafah crossing to allow aid trucks into Gaza: US President Joe Biden AJR

    'Egypt has agreed to open Rafah crossing to allow aid trucks into Gaza': US President Joe Biden

    Bhagavanth Kesari REVIEW: Is Nandamuri Balakrishna's action drama worth your time? Read THIS RBA

    Bhagavanth Kesari REVIEW: Is Nandamuri Balakrishna's action drama worth your time? Read THIS

    kerala news live october 19 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Kerala to receive rainfall with thunder and lightning in next 5 days

    Leo Thalapathy Vijay film opening scene LEAKED ahead of release on social media RBA

    Leo: Thalapathy Vijay’s film opening scene LEAKED online ahead of its release

    Leo REVIEW: Is Thalapathy Vijay's action drama worth watching? Read some Tweets here RBA

    Leo REVIEW: Is Thalapathy Vijay's action drama worth watching? Read some Tweets here

    Recent Videos

    Israel Hamas War Asianet News Network in Ramallah Palestinians say we love Hamas; we will die here, will not leave VKP

    Israel-Palestine War: 'We love Hamas; we will die here, won't leave...' say Palestinians in Ramallah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera Mohanan

    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    Video Icon
    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of the Hamas Shura Council

    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of Hamas Shura Council (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IOC member Nita Ambani reacts on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games

    'Day of great joy...' IOC member Nita Ambani on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games (WATCH)

    Video Icon