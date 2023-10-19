Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Leo: Thalapathy Vijay’s film opening scene LEAKED online ahead of its release

    First Published Oct 19, 2023, 8:01 AM IST

    Leo Leaked:  The opening scene of Vijay clashing with a hyena has been leaked online. The scene seems to have been shot during the Kashmir schedule. The film is in the theatres near you. 

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    'Leo' will be released in cinemas on October 19. The anticipation for Thalapathy Vijay's flick has reached a fever pitch. The film's opening sequence has been leaked online ahead of its release.
     

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    While some fans are anxious to see the leaked video, others are urging that the producers report it. After being reported by fans, some of these video are being removed from X (previously Twitter).
     

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Thalapathy Vijay's 'Leo' is set for a worldwide theatrical release on October 19. The opening sequence, which features Vijay and a hyena, has now been leaked ahead of the film's premiere. The footage appears to have been shot inside a theatre.
     

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Several people shared a brief video of Vijay, clad in white, attempting to restrain a violent hyena. The sequence appears to have been shot during the Kashmir production schedule.
     

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    While the creators have already stopped the video's distribution by deactivating it, the video has spread like wildfire. Many social media users have even stated that they will forward it to anybody who sends them a direct message on X.
     

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Following the event, Block X, which is dedicated to preserving artists' and content producers' original work, released a message urging the audience to say no to piracy.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    ABOUT 'LEO' 
    Lokesh Kanagaraj is an action thriller writer and director. Rathna Kumar and Deeraj Vaidy co-wrote the screenplay for the film. Since its announcement, the film has been generating headlines.

    Its ensemble cast includes Sanjay Dutt, Trisha, Arjun Sarja, Mysskin, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, and Sandy. 'Leo,' produced by Seven Screen Studios, has music by Anirudh Ravichander.

