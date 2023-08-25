Learn 7 basic ettiquetes of attending office meetings

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Attending office meetings with proper etiquette is essential for maintaining professionalism and contributing effectively to the discussion. Here are some basic etiquette tips to keep in mind:

    • Punctuality: Arrive on time for the meeting. Being punctual shows respect for your colleagues' time and helps the meeting start and end on schedule.
    • Come Prepared: Review the meeting agenda and any relevant materials beforehand. This will allow you to actively participate in the discussion and provide valuable insights.

    • Silence Devices: Before the meeting starts, ensure that your phone, tablet, or any other electronic device is set to silent mode. Avoid checking your devices during the meeting.
    • Introductions: If there are attendees you don't know, introduce yourself briefly. This is especially important in larger meetings or when there are new team members present.
    • Active Listening: Pay close attention to the speaker and other participants. Avoid side conversations or distractions that might take away from the discussion.

    • Raise Your Hand: If the meeting involves a larger group, raise your hand or use a designated method to indicate that you'd like to speak. This prevents interruptions and allows for a smoother flow of conversation.
    • Wait Your Turn: While it's important to contribute, wait for the current speaker to finish before you share your thoughts. Interrupting can disrupt the flow of conversation.

    • Stay On Topic: Stick to the agenda and avoid going off on tangents. If you have a point to make that's not directly related to the current topic, consider saving it for later or discussing it separately.
    • Be Respectful: Treat all attendees with respect and professionalism. Avoid using derogatory language or making negative comments.

