Air plants to bamboo: 7 plants which thrive in bathrooms

Lifestyle
Transforming your bathroom into a lush oasis, these plants not only beautify your space but also thrive in the humid environment.
Lucky Bamboo's hardy and resilient characteristics make it suitable for thriving in the steamy atmosphere of the bathroom.
The fern's unique fronds absorb moisture from the air, making the bathroom's humid conditions ideal for its growth and adding a touch of tropical beauty to your shower space.
Air plants thrive in the humid environment of bathrooms, making them a perfect low-maintenance addition to your shower space.
The natural habitat of Moth Orchids is in humid rainforest environments. Their aerial roots absorb moisture from the air.
Earth stars grow in tropical forest floors where low light and high humidity. These bromeliads are usually grown for their interesting patterns.
When exposed to the shower's humidity, eucalyptus releases its essential oils, creating a spa-like experience that can help ease congestion and promote relaxation.
The lush, glossy leaves and elegant white blooms of Peace Lily thrive in the steamy environment, enhancing both the aesthetic and air quality of your bathroom.