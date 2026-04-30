LeAnn Rimes postponed her Spokane and Seattle concerts from the 30 Years of Blue Tour due to a 'severe illness.' The 43-year-old singer, who is 'truly heartbroken,' described the sickness as 'brutal' and said she has been bedridden.

Singer-songwriter and actor LeAnn Rimes has postponed multiple concert dates from her ongoing 30 Years of Blue Tour after being struck by what she described as a "severe illness," according to E! News. The 43-year-old artist took to social media to inform fans that she would be unable to travel or perform during the week due to her health condition.

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Spokane and Seattle Shows Rescheduled

As a result, her scheduled performances in Spokane and Seattle have been rescheduled. "I am unable to travel and perform this week," Rimes shared, adding that the postponed shows will now take place on May 31 in Spokane and June 2 in Seattle. Despite the change, she assured fans that she looks forward to returning to the stage soon, according to E! News.

'Truly Heartbroken': Rimes Addresses Fans

Expressing disappointment over the situation, the singer said she was "truly heartbroken" to reschedule the concerts and thanked fans for their continued support and understanding during her recovery. "I am truly heartbroken to have to reschedule, and I am so very grateful for your kindness and continued support as I recover," LeAnn added. "I look forward to being back on stage and seeing you very soon."

'Brutal' Illness Leaves Singer Bedridden

Rimes also revealed that her illness has left her largely bedridden. In a recent update, she shared that she had not been able to get out of bed and described the sickness as "brutal," though she did not specify the exact nature of the illness. "I don't know exactly what I have, but it's BRUTAL!" she wrote. "Haven't left the bed," according to E! News. (ANI)