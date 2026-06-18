Riteish Deshmukh offered a glimpse of a hilarious BTS moment from 'Dhamaal 4' where director Indra Kumar jokingly told the crew to hang the actors for refusing to perform a cliff scene. The comedy film stars Ajay Devgn and an ensemble cast.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh offered a glimpse into a hilarious BTS from the shooting of his upcoming film 'Dhamaal 4'. In a social media post, director Indra Kumar could be seen discussing a cliff scene with the entire cast, when a crew member informed him that the actors had refused to perform the sequence. Actors Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi and others could be engaged in a lighthearted banter. In a hilarious twist, the director quickly instructed the team to go ahead with it, and he declared, "Latka de s**lon ko. Latkao."

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Ensemble Cast and Production

Promising a rib-tickling entertainer for audiences of all ages, 'Dhamaal 4' brings together an ensemble cast featuring Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, and Sanjay Mishra, along with Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar and Ravi Kishan. Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present, in association with Devgn Films, a T-Series Films, Maruti International, Panorama Studios production.

Dhamaal 4 Trailer Unveiled

The trailer of the film was recently unveiled, marking the return of the Dhamaal gang as they embark on the biggest treasure hunt of their lives. Tapping into nostalgia, Dhamaal 4 is packed with iconic comic moments and memorable dialogues that pay tribute to the franchise's first instalment. The three-minute-and-twenty-seven-second trailer opens with the announcement of a hidden treasure, setting Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, and Ravi Kishan on an adventurous quest to find it.

Theek saamne, aapko woh play button dikh raha hai? Haan, usse daba dijiye ▶️🚨#Dhamaal4 Trailer Out Now! 🔗- https://t.co/6epkzgHKau Watch the biggest family entertainer in cinemas worldwide from 10th July.@ajaydevgn @ArshadWarsi @Riteishd @jaavedjaaferi @imsanjaimishra… pic.twitter.com/pIw2ShlN46 — T-Series (@TSeries) June 12, 2026

Iconic Comic Moments and Nostalgia

Filled with slapstick humour, the trailer features several laugh-out-loud moments, including Jaaved Jaaferi's hilarious encounter with an alligator and Ajay Devgn's amusing reference to his iconic film Phool Aur Kaante, among many others.

Release Date and Details

'Dhamaal 4' is directed by Indra Kumar and produced by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit, and Kumar Mangat Pathak. The movie is slated to release in theatres worldwide on July 10. (ANI)