    Lata Mangeshkar health update: Still in ICU, but show signs of improvement

    Lata Mangeshkar continues to show signs of improvement, but the singer is still under treatment in ICU, says the latest reports

    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Jan 24, 2022, 9:10 AM IST
    Good news for all legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's fans, the singer who was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital shows signs of improvement. However, she is still in ICU and getting her treatments.

    Last week, Lata Mangeshkar's spokesperson, Anusha Srinivasan Iyer shared that singer’s health is not in the ventilator and requested not to spread rumours on her health. She also said that the singer has started eating solid food, “Lata Mangeshkar has started having solid food from the last couple of days and is showing improvement. She is responsive and doing better. She is not on a ventilator”. 

    She also added, “Lata Didi continues to remain in the ICU under observation and treatment of Dr Pratit Samdani and his team of amazing doctors." 

    According to the latest update on Lata's health, the 92-year-old singer shows signs of improvement. Her health is improving and is being monitored in the ICU, they are looking forward to her speedy recovery.

    Also Read: Did you know Lata Mangeshkar once refused to accept Filmfare award; here's what happened next

    Mangeshkar is one of the Indian cinema’s greatest vocalists, she received many awards like Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour, in 2001, Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, and multiple National Film Awards.

    Also Read: When singer Lata Mangeshkar was given slow poison, it was a close brush with death

    In 1974, the Guinness Book of Records ranked Mangeshkar as the most recorded artist for singing more than 30,000 songs in 20 Indian languages between 1948 and 1974. Lata Mangeshkar is known for a few iconic songs like 'Aye Mere Vatan Ke Logon', 'Aayegaa Aanewala', and 'Babul Pyare'.

    We wish Lata Mangeshkar a speedy recovery.

    Last Updated Jan 24, 2022, 9:10 AM IST
