Lata Mangeshkar health update: Singer still in ICU, will be under observation for 10 more days

Lata Mangeshkar is still in ICU; she was hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19 earlier this month and will remain under observation for another 8-10 days

Lata Mangeshkar, fondly known as India's nightingale, has been hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19 earlier this month. She will continue to be under observation for eight to 10 days more. She was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) in the Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai. While her fans are praying for her speedy recovery, her doctor Pratit Samdani gave out some health updates. The singer had a ‘slight improvement’ in her health condition.

Dr. Pratit Samdani, who is treating Lata at the hospital, also said that she has to stay in the hospital for 8 to 10 days more. In 2019, the National award winner was admitted to the same hospital after she complained of difficulty in breathing. She was diagnosed with pneumonia and was in the hospital for 28 days.

Lata’s niece Rachna also talked about the singer's health, “Didi is stable and is alert. God has been kind; she is a fighter and a winner. I want to thank all the fans across the nation who have kept her in their prayers."

Many don't know, that Lata started her singing career at the age of 13 in 1942. She sang over 25,000 songs in 20 Indian languages in her eight-decade-long career. Lata had received the Bharat Ratna in 2001. She also received Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, and multiple National Film Awards through the years.

ALSO READ: When singer Lata Mangeshkar was given slow poison, it was a close brush with death

Lata is known for some iconic songs like 'Aye Mere Vatan Ke Logon', 'Aayegaa Aanewala', and 'Babul Pyare'. In 1974, the Guinness Book of Records ranked her as the most recorded artist in history.

