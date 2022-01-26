Lata Mangeshkar health update: Singer continues to be in ICU, showing slight improvement

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar’s health shows slight improvement as she continues to be in the intensive care unit, informs her spokesperson. Taking to Twitter, her spokesperson, Anusha Srinivasan Iyer wrote, “There is a marginal improvement in Lata Didi’s health and she continues to be in the ICU. Kindly refrain from spreading disturbing rumours or falling prey to random messages regarding Didi’s health. Thank you."

Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on January 8 after testing positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms. According to the latest update on Lata's health, the 92-year-old singer shows signs of improvement, and the doctor is looking forward to her speedy recovery.

Lata Mangeshkar's family also asked people to not indulge in spreading disturbing rumours about her health condition. A team is treating the 92-year-old singer of doctors, headed by Dr Pratit Samdani said that it is impossible to give daily updates to media as that is a direct intrusion in the family's privacy. She also requests each one of you be sensitive to this issue.

Also Read: Did you know Lata Mangeshkar once refused to accept Filmfare award; here's what happened next

Considered one of Indian cinema’s greatest singers, Mangeshkar received the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour, in 2001. She is also the recipient of several other awards, including the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, and multiple National Film Awards.

Also Read: When singer Lata Mangeshkar was given slow poison, it was a close brush with death

In 1974, the Guinness Book of Records ranked Lata Mangeshkar as the most recorded artist for singing more than 30,000 songs in 20 Indian languages. Mangeshkar is known for a few iconic songs like 'Aye Mere Vatan Ke Logon', 'Aayegaa Aanewala', and 'Babul Pyare'.

We wish Lata Mangeshkar a speedy recovery.