    Lata Mangeshkar health update: Doctor treating the singer says she is "under aggressive therapy"

    Lata Mangeshkar’s health deteriorated on Saturday and has been put on a ventilator. Actors Raveena Tandon, Aftab Shivdasani and millions of her fans tweeted for the speedy recovery of the singer.

    Lata Mangeshkar health update: Doctor treating the singer says she is "under aggressive therapy"
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Feb 5, 2022, 6:16 PM IST
    Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar continues to be in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, Maharashtra where she was admitted last month for Covid-19 treatment. On Saturday, the singer’s health deteriorated and has been put on a ventilator, news agency ANI reported. Mangeshkar was also being treated for pneumonia; she had recently recovered from Covid-19. 

    The 92-year-old singer is being treated by a team of doctors of Breach Candy Hospital, led by Dr Pratit Samdani. The doctor told ANI that Lata Mangeshkar is "currently in the ICU and has once again been put on ventilator support, due to her worsened condition, for which she will remain under observation."

    Dr Pratit Samdani further said that Lata Mangeshkar is “under aggressive therapy”. “We are continuously observing her. She continues to be in ICU, she is under serious observation," Dr Samdani added.

    ALSO READ: Did you know Lata Mangeshkar once refused to accept Filmfare award; here's what happened next

    Soon after the news of Lata Mangeshkar’s deteriorating health was out, her fans from actors around the globe started praying for her speedy recovery. Many from the film industry including actors Raveena Tandon and Aftab Shivdasani also took to microblogging website Twitter, praying for the veteran singer’s recovery.

     

    It has nearly been a month since Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai in early January. She was admitted after she contracted the virus from a house help.

    On January 30, Maharashtra’s health minister Rajesh Tope had said that he spoke to the doctors treating Lata Mangeshkar. They informed him that the singer was responding well to the treatment and was not on a ventilator. However, on Saturday, she was again put on a ventilator after her condition worsened.

    Lata Mangeshkar, fondly known as ‘Nightingale of India’, has sung in over 1,000 films. In her career spanning over seven decades, Mangeshkar sang more than 30,000 songs in multiple languages. She also holds a Guinness World Record for being the world’s most recorded artist.

    She was awarded the Bharat Ratna, the country’s highest civilian award, in the year 2001. Lata Mangeshkar is the eldest of the five Mangeshkar siblings. After her father Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar’s death, the family’s financial responsibility fell on Lata Mangeshkar’s shoulders who was barely 13-years old at that time.

    ALSO READ: Why Lata Mangeshkar never got married? What stopped her? Hers's what we know

    Last Updated Feb 5, 2022, 6:16 PM IST
    Lata Mangeshkar health update: Doctors say singer’s condition is critical; put on ventilator again

    Kim Kardashian, Kanye West indulge in a war of words on social media over their daughter North and TikTok

    Unexplained weight loss to extreme tiredness: Here are 9 warning signs of cancer

    Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer out: Alia Bhatt shocks fans with her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali film

    Karishma Tanna twirls in white, Varun Bangera slays in a dhoti; watch the madness from their Haldi ceremony

