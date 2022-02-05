Lata Mangeshkar health update: Doctor treating the singer says she is "under aggressive therapy"

Lata Mangeshkar’s health deteriorated on Saturday and has been put on a ventilator. Actors Raveena Tandon, Aftab Shivdasani and millions of her fans tweeted for the speedy recovery of the singer.

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar continues to be in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, Maharashtra where she was admitted last month for Covid-19 treatment. On Saturday, the singer’s health deteriorated and has been put on a ventilator, news agency ANI reported. Mangeshkar was also being treated for pneumonia; she had recently recovered from Covid-19.

The 92-year-old singer is being treated by a team of doctors of Breach Candy Hospital, led by Dr Pratit Samdani. The doctor told ANI that Lata Mangeshkar is "currently in the ICU and has once again been put on ventilator support, due to her worsened condition, for which she will remain under observation."

Dr Pratit Samdani further said that Lata Mangeshkar is “under aggressive therapy”. “We are continuously observing her. She continues to be in ICU, she is under serious observation," Dr Samdani added.

Soon after the news of Lata Mangeshkar’s deteriorating health was out, her fans from actors around the globe started praying for her speedy recovery. Many from the film industry including actors Raveena Tandon and Aftab Shivdasani also took to microblogging website Twitter, praying for the veteran singer’s recovery.

It has nearly been a month since Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai in early January. She was admitted after she contracted the virus from a house help.

On January 30, Maharashtra’s health minister Rajesh Tope had said that he spoke to the doctors treating Lata Mangeshkar. They informed him that the singer was responding well to the treatment and was not on a ventilator. However, on Saturday, she was again put on a ventilator after her condition worsened.

Lata Mangeshkar, fondly known as ‘Nightingale of India’, has sung in over 1,000 films. In her career spanning over seven decades, Mangeshkar sang more than 30,000 songs in multiple languages. She also holds a Guinness World Record for being the world’s most recorded artist.

She was awarded the Bharat Ratna, the country’s highest civilian award, in the year 2001. Lata Mangeshkar is the eldest of the five Mangeshkar siblings. After her father Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar’s death, the family’s financial responsibility fell on Lata Mangeshkar’s shoulders who was barely 13-years old at that time.

