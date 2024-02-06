Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Lal Salaam' trailer: Rajnikanth fights for religious harmony in daughter Aishwarya's movie [Video]

    'Lal Salaam' trailer reveals a compelling sports drama directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth, featuring Vishnu Vishal, Vikranth, and a cameo by Rajinikanth. Promoting religious harmony, the film, set to release on Feb 9

    Lal Salaam' trailer: Rajnikanth fights for religious harmony in daughter Aishwarya's movie [Video] ATG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 6, 2024, 9:41 AM IST

    The much-anticipated trailer for director Aishwarya Rajinikanth's latest project, 'Lal Salaam,' was unveiled on February 5, generating considerable excitement among fans. The sports drama, set to hit theaters on February 9, stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in lead roles, with Superstar Rajinikanth making an appearance in an extended cameo. Aishwarya Rajinikanth, marking her return as a filmmaker, has crafted a narrative that aims to promote religious harmony and tackles a sensitive subject.

    The film's audio launch occurred on January 26 at a college in Chennai, setting the stage for the much-anticipated release. The trailer, released on YouTube, showcases 'Lal Salaam' as a compelling sports drama with a poignant societal message.

    Produced by Subaskara Allirajah of Lyca Productions, 'Lal Salaam' boasts a stellar cast, including Vishnu Vishal, Vikranth, Rajinikanth, Vignesh, Livingston, Senthil, Jeevitha, KS Ravikumar, and Thambi Ramaiah in supporting roles. Cricketing legend Kapil Dev will also make a special appearance in a cameo role.

    The story, co-written by Vishnu Rangasamy and Aishwarya, unfolds against the backdrop of a sports drama, with Vishnu Rangasamy also handling the cinematography. Renowned composer AR Rahman and editor Pravin Baaskar contribute to the film's technical prowess.

    ALSO READ: Kiran Rao breaks silence over Sandeep Vanga Reddy's criticism of Aamir Khan's song from the movie 'Dil'

    'Lal Salaam' not only promises gripping sports action but also addresses relevant societal issues, making it a film to watch out for. As Aishwarya Rajinikanth's directorial comeback, the movie has generated substantial interest and is set to captivate audiences with its compelling narrative and star-studded ensemble.

    Last Updated Feb 6, 2024, 9:41 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ankita Lokhande's dog passes away; Vicky Jain comments on the gift given by Sushant Singh Rajput ATG

    Ankita Lokhande's dog passes away; Vicky Jain comments on the gift given by Sushant Singh Rajput

    Kiran Rao breaks silence over Sandeep Vanga Reddy's criticism of Aamir Khan's song from the movie 'Dil' ATG

    Kiran Rao breaks silence over Sandeep Vanga Reddy's criticism of Aamir Khan's song from the movie 'Dil'

    Neha Dhupia wishes her 'love and life' Angad Bedi on his birthday [Video] ATG

    Neha Dhupia wishes her 'love and life' Angad Bedi on his birthday [Video]

    Lata Mangeshkar Death anniversary: 7 timeless songs of the singing legend ATG

    Lata Mangeshkar Death anniversary: 7 timeless songs of the singing legend

    'Baby John' first look: Varun Dhawan looks fierce in Atlee's next, film to release on THIS date RKK

    'Baby John' first look: Varun Dhawan looks fierce in Atlee's next, film to release on THIS date

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka is being economically exploited by Central govt: CM Siddaramaiah fumes over not getting relief funds vkp

    Karnataka is being economically exploited by Central govt: CM Siddaramaiah fumes over not getting relief funds

    Kerala: Five members of family who went missing in Kozhikode are back; Read rkn

    Kerala: Five members of family who went missing in Kozhikode are back; Read

    Explained Implications of King Charles III's cancer diagnosis for William, Harry and the Royal family snt

    Explained: Implications of King Charles III's cancer diagnosis for William, Harry and the Royal family

    Fighter box office: Hrithik-Deepika's film to cross Rs 350 crore globally RBA

    'Fighter' box office: Hrithik-Deepika's film to cross Rs 350 crore

    Centre's 'Bharat Rice' at subsidised rates for consumers; Details anr

    Centre's 'Bharat Rice' at subsidised rates for consumers; Details

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon