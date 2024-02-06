Kiran Rao breaks silence over Sandeep Vanga Reddy's criticism of Aamir Khan's song from the movie 'Dil'

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga suggested ex-wife Kiran Rao scrutinize Aamir Khan's films in response to her alleged criticism of his movie, 'Animal.' Rao clarified she hadn't criticized Vanga's work and focuses on misogyny in general. Praising Aamir Khan's accountability, she urged Vanga to address concerns with Khan directly, emphasizing her lack of responsibility for Khan's work

In a recent interview, Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga responded to filmmaker Kiran Rao's comments on misogyny in Indian films, particularly addressing his own work. Vanga suggested that Rao, as the ex-wife of superstar Aamir Khan, should scrutinize Khan's films, citing examples like the song "Khambe Jaisi Khadi Hai" from Dil. Rao, however, clarified in an interview with Dainik Bhaskar that she has never criticized Vanga's films because she hasn't watched them. She emphasized that her discussions on misogyny focus on the broader issue rather than specific films.

Rao further explained in a conversation with Quint that she has consistently spoken about misogyny and the portrayal of women in films on various platforms. Dismissing Vanga's assumption that she was targeting his film, Rao stated, "I have never commented or taken the name of any of his films." She highlighted the need to address the broader issue of misogyny in the film industry.

ALSO READ: Neha Dhupia wishes her 'love and life' Angad Bedi on his birthday [Video]

Referring to Aamir Khan's past acknowledgment and apology for the problematic song "Khambe Jaisi Khadi Hai," Rao praised Khan for taking responsibility for his work. She commended Khan as one of the few individuals who reflect on their body of work and apologize when necessary. Rao also encouraged Vanga to communicate any concerns directly to Aamir Khan, emphasizing that she is not responsible for Khan's work.