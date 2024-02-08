Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Lal Salaam': Here's how Rajinikanth REACTED after watching his film's trailer-Video

    Rajinikanth's next film, 'Lal Salaam', will be released in cinemas on February 9. A viral video of a beaming Rajinikanth enjoying the film with a few guests has surfaced on X.

    Lal Salaam: Here's how Rajinikanth REACTED after watching his film's trailer-Video RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 8, 2024, 9:58 AM IST

    Rajinikanth, who makes a long cameo appearance in his daughter Aishwarya's film 'Lal Salaam', is a pleased father. A reaction video of Thalaivar seeing the teaser for 'Lal Salaam' is doing the rounds on social media. In the video, Thalaivar watches the film's trailer with a few visitors and smiles.

    Aishwarya Rajinikanth's comeback film, 'Lal Salaam,' will be released in cinemas on February 9. The film is expected to be a sports drama that encourages religious cooperation. Rajinikanth plays Moideen Bhai in 'Lal Salaam'. Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth play the major roles in the film.

    Also Read: Sandeep Vanga Reddy takes at indirect dig at Shah Rukh Khan; Here's what he said

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Rajnism (@rajnism_2.0)

    Ahead of the release of 'Lal Salaam', a priceless video of Rajinikanth appearing proud after screening the trailer to a select guests has gone viral.

    The video provides a look of Rajinikanth's Poes Garden residence. He is shown smiling as he watches a preview of 'Lal Salaam' at his residence. According to reports, the attendees in the film included Letsfame app creator Ajmal, Haj organisation Aboobucker, and their families.

    Also Read: Allu Arjun, Sukumar starrer action entertainer to get a third installment? Here's what we know

    Aishwarya Rajinikanth directed 'Lal Salaam', which features a narrative by Vishnu Rangasamy. Subaskaran Allirajah of Lyca Productions produced the film, which will be released in cinemas on February 9. The film's screenplay was written by Aishwarya and Vishnu. AR Rahman created the soundtrack for the film.

    Cricket icon Kapil Dev will make a cameo appearance in 'Lal Salaam'. Vignesh, Livingston, Senthil, Jeevitha, KS Ravikumar, Thambi Ramaiah, Nirosha, Vivek Prasanna, and Dhanya Balakrishna make up the supporting cast. 

    Last Updated Feb 8, 2024, 9:58 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    I am trying to recover...', Ankita Lokhande reveals how Bigg Boss 17 took a toll on her mental health ATG

    'I am trying to recover...', Ankita Lokhande reveals how Bigg Boss 17 took a toll on her mental health

    Shahid Kapoor recreates iconic Virat Kohli video holding a bat post tiring promotions of upcoming movie- WATCH ATG

    Shahid Kapoor recreates iconic Virat Kohli video holding a bat post tiring promotions of upcoming movie- WATCH

    Allu Arjun, Sukumar starrer action entertainer to get a third installment? Here's what we know ATG

    Allu Arjun, Sukumar starrer action entertainer to get a third installment? Here's what we know

    I get hurt....', Ankita Lokhande clarifies if she is still friends with Munawar Faruqui post Bigg Boss; Read ATG

    'I get hurt....', Ankita Lokhande clarifies if she is still friends with Munawar Faruqui post Bigg Boss; Read

    Sandeep Vanga Reddy takes at indirect dig at Shah Rukh Khan; Here's what he said ATG

    Sandeep Vanga Reddy takes an indirect dig at Shah Rukh Khan; Here's what he said

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka: Woman accuses husband's brother of physical assault, harassment; case filed vkp

    Karnataka: Woman accuses husband's brother of physical assault, harassment; case filed

    Propose Day 2024: 7 Hollywood movies around the theme of Proposal ATG

    Propose Day 2024: 7 Hollywood movies around the theme of Proposal

    Kerala: Centre's Bharat Rice sale begins in Thrissur anr

    Kerala: Centre's Bharat Rice sale begins in Thrissur

    I am trying to recover...', Ankita Lokhande reveals how Bigg Boss 17 took a toll on her mental health ATG

    'I am trying to recover...', Ankita Lokhande reveals how Bigg Boss 17 took a toll on her mental health

    Kerala: Impersonation attempt thwarted during PSC exam in Thiruvananthapuram; investigation started rkn

    Kerala: Impersonation attempt thwarted during PSC exam in Thiruvananthapuram; probe begins

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon