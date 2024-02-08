Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Sandeep Vanga Reddy takes an indirect dig at Shah Rukh Khan; Here's what he said

    Renowned filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga's remarks, possibly in response to Shah Rukh Khan's comments on negative character portrayals, stir speculation about their differing perspectives, yet he expresses interest in future collaboration, adding a layer of intrigue to Bollywood dynamics

    First Published Feb 8, 2024, 7:40 AM IST

    Sandeep Reddy Vanga has recently sparked speculation with his remarks, potentially in response to Shah Rukh Khan's recent comments regarding portraying negative characters on screen. Vanga, known for his controversial opinions, particularly surrounding his latest film 'Animal,' has once again found himself in the spotlight.

    In a recent interview, Vanga defended the climax of his film, seemingly taking a veiled dig at Shah Rukh Khan's statement made at the CNN News18 Indian of the Year event. Khan had expressed his preference for playing characters who represent hope and goodness, stating that if he were to portray a villain, he would ensure that the character met a grim fate. Vanga's remarks appeared to challenge the expectation of a morally conclusive climax, suggesting that audiences often anticipate a heroic character's redemption or demise.

    Despite the potential disagreement implied by his comments, Vanga expressed a desire to collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan in the future. While acknowledging that they have met on two occasions, he revealed that discussions about potential projects have yet to take place. Vanga also expressed an interest in working with other leading actors in the industry, including Ranveer Singh.

    Vanga's statement adds a layer of intrigue to the ongoing conversation surrounding the portrayal of characters in Indian cinema and the expectations placed on actors, particularly regarding the depiction of negative roles. As fans and industry insiders speculate on the dynamics between Vanga and Khan, the possibility of a future collaboration remains a tantalizing prospect for audiences.

    Last Updated Feb 8, 2024, 9:58 AM IST
