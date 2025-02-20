Lady Gaga speaks on joining the 'Real Housewives' franchise– Here's what she said

Lady Gaga was asked about joining the Real Housewives franchise and gave a firm response. Meanwhile, she has unveiled the tracklist for her upcoming album Mayhem, set to release soon.


 

Lady Gaga speaks on joining the 'Real Housewives' franchise- Here's what she said NTI
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 20, 2025, 12:12 PM IST

Lady Gaga famed for her captivativng performances and bold fashion choices has shared that she doesn't think reality TV is for her and that she is not interested in joining in the likes of shows like the 'Real Housewives'.

"Speaking of reality TV, would you ever say yes to being a Real Housewife?" she was asked during an interview, as reported by People to which she responded with a firm "No."

The 'A Star is Born' actor-singer was shown a photo from season 10, episode 1 of the hit Bravo series; and asked, "Not even after this tribute to you on Real Housewives of New York City?," as per the outlet.

ALSO READ: Oscars 2025: Oprah Winfrey, Selena Gomez join as presenters; read details

Although the pop sensation may have some reservations about appearing on reality TV, she once made a cameo on a 2008 episode of 'The Hills'. In the fifth episode of Season 4, she performed at a small party while wearing a full-body, leather-like catsuit with gold chains and a black, white and red scarf wrapped around her blonde hair, reported People.

Meanwhile, Lady Gaga has officially unveiled the track list for her highly anticipated seventh studio album, 'Mayhem', which marks a return to her pop roots.

The pop icon had been teasing the album for months, with a series of cryptic countdowns and billboard promotions across the country.

Now, after much anticipation, fans can finally dive into the details of the 14-track LP, set to release on March 7, 2025.

The album includes previously released singles like 'Disease' and 'Die with a Smile,' alongside a new track, 'Abracadabra.'

The music video for 'Abracadabra' made a splash during a commercial break at the 2025 Grammy Awards, giving fans an early taste of what's to come from 'Mayhem'. 

ALSO READ: Korean Drama: The Unique Release Plan for IU and Park Bo Gum's "When Life Gives You Tangerines"

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Olivia Munn reveals how she refused "lots of money" following a "traumatic" event on movie sets RBA

Olivia Munn reveals how she refused "lots of money" following a "traumatic" event on movie sets

Bobby Deol reveals how wife Tania encouraged him to play Baba Nirala in 'Aashram 3'; Read on NTI

Bobby Deol reveals how wife Tania encouraged him to play Baba Nirala in ‘Aashram 3'; Read on

Korean Drama: The Unique Release Plan for IU and Park Bo Gum's "When Life Gives You Tangerines" MEG

Korean Drama: The Unique Release Plan for IU and Park Bo Gum's "When Life Gives You Tangerines"

The Last of Us' season 2: When and where to watch HBO's critically acclaimed drama series RBA

'The Last of Us' season 2: When and where to watch HBO's critically acclaimed drama series

K-Pop: Did Blackpink resign? BTS crossed Blackpink, All about these bands and plans MEG

K-Pop: Did Blackpink resign? BTS crossed Blackpink, All about these bands and plans

Recent Stories

Defense Stocks Slip Aftermarket As Pentagon Braces For Reported Budget Cuts — Retail Sentiment Split

Defense Stocks Slip Aftermarket As Pentagon Braces For Reported Budget Cuts — Retail Sentiment Split

Rivian's Limited 'Dune' Edition Fails To Lift Stock Before Q4 Earnings, But Retail Crosses Fingers For A Strong Print

Rivian's Limited 'Dune' Edition Fails To Lift Stock Before Q4 Earnings, But Retail Crosses Fingers For A Strong Print

Etsy Stock Plummets After Weak Consumer Spending Hurts Q4 Revenues: Retail Sentiment Sours

Etsy Stock Plummets After Weak Consumer Spending Hurts Q4 Revenues: Retail Sentiment Sours

UAE Gold Rate on February 20 2025: Rate of 22k 8gm gold again RISES anr

UAE Gold Rate on February 20: Rate of 22k 8gm gold again RISES

PHOTOS Alia Bhatt inspired 7 Moon shape earring design RBA

PHOTOS: Alia Bhatt inspired 7 Moon shape earring design

Recent Videos

Kejriwal Lookalike MOCKS AAP Outside BJP Office! #delhicm

Kejriwal Lookalike MOCKS AAP Outside BJP Office! #delhicm

Video Icon
Trump Confident After Ukraine Talks, Possible Putin Meeting Soon!

Trump Confident After Ukraine Talks, Possible Putin Meeting Soon!

Video Icon
World News Wrap | US-Russia Talks Begin; Canada Toronto Plane Crash, and More

World News Wrap | US-Russia Talks Begin; Canada Toronto Plane Crash, and More

Video Icon
World Pulse | Fort Knox Gold: Elon Musk Smells a Rat? Is $425 Billion in Gold GONE?

World Pulse | Fort Knox Gold: Elon Musk Smells a Rat? Is $425 Billion in Gold GONE?

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | Australia’s Great Barrier Reef in DANGER! UN Warns of Extinction

Infographic Hub | Australia’s Great Barrier Reef in DANGER! UN Warns of Extinction

Video Icon