Lady Gaga speaks on joining the 'Real Housewives' franchise– Here's what she said

Lady Gaga was asked about joining the Real Housewives franchise and gave a firm response. Meanwhile, she has unveiled the tracklist for her upcoming album Mayhem, set to release soon.

Lady Gaga famed for her captivativng performances and bold fashion choices has shared that she doesn't think reality TV is for her and that she is not interested in joining in the likes of shows like the 'Real Housewives'.

"Speaking of reality TV, would you ever say yes to being a Real Housewife?" she was asked during an interview, as reported by People to which she responded with a firm "No."

The 'A Star is Born' actor-singer was shown a photo from season 10, episode 1 of the hit Bravo series; and asked, "Not even after this tribute to you on Real Housewives of New York City?," as per the outlet.

ALSO READ: Oscars 2025: Oprah Winfrey, Selena Gomez join as presenters; read details

Although the pop sensation may have some reservations about appearing on reality TV, she once made a cameo on a 2008 episode of 'The Hills'. In the fifth episode of Season 4, she performed at a small party while wearing a full-body, leather-like catsuit with gold chains and a black, white and red scarf wrapped around her blonde hair, reported People.

Meanwhile, Lady Gaga has officially unveiled the track list for her highly anticipated seventh studio album, 'Mayhem', which marks a return to her pop roots.

The pop icon had been teasing the album for months, with a series of cryptic countdowns and billboard promotions across the country.

Now, after much anticipation, fans can finally dive into the details of the 14-track LP, set to release on March 7, 2025.

The album includes previously released singles like 'Disease' and 'Die with a Smile,' alongside a new track, 'Abracadabra.'

The music video for 'Abracadabra' made a splash during a commercial break at the 2025 Grammy Awards, giving fans an early taste of what's to come from 'Mayhem'.

ALSO READ: Korean Drama: The Unique Release Plan for IU and Park Bo Gum's "When Life Gives You Tangerines"

Latest Videos