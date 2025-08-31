Lady Gaga leads the 2025 MTV VMA nominations and is set to perform at the event. She also announced her new song, "The Dead Dance," releasing September 3 with Wednesday Season 2.

Singer Lady Gaga is the latest addition to the slate of performers for the MTV VMAs, taking place on September 7 and airing on CBS and Paramount+, according to Variety.

Gaga received the most nominations for this year's ceremony, racking up a dozen nods for 'Die With a Smile,' 'Abracadabra', and her latest album 'Mayhem.'

Bruno Mars trailed behind her with 11 nominations, followed by Kendrick Lamar with 10, Sabrina Carpenter and Rose with eight, and Ariana Grande and the Weekend with seven, reported Variety.

Additional performers include Carpenter, Post Malone, Sombr, Doja Cat, Conan Grey, Alex Warren, DJ Snake, Jelly Roll, J Balvin and Tate McRae, reported Variety.

Mariah Carey is set to perform and receive the Video Vanguard Award, while Busta Rhymes will also grace the stage to accept the MTV VMA Rock the Bells Visionary Award.

Ricky Martin will make VMA history by becoming the first-ever artist to receive the Latin Icon award.

The latest addition to Gaga's schedule comes after the premiere of the Tim Burton-helmed 'Wednesday' earlier this week, where she appeared and announced that her new song 'The Dead Dance' will be released on September 3.

The song's arrival coincides with the release of the second half of the Netflix show on the same day.

Gaga is currently in the throes of her 'Mayhem Ball' tour, which kicked off in Las Vegas in July, with plans to head down to Miami before swinging back to NYC, Toronto and Chicago before heading overseas for the international leg of the trek.

Meanwhile, Lady Gaga has confirmed the release date for her song 'The Dead Dance,' which is set to feature on Jenna Ortega starrer 'Wednesday Season 2', according to Variety.

The singer made a dramatic entry at Spotify and Netflix's Wednesday Graveyard Gala in New York City on Thursday, where she spoke to the fans and revealed that the song will be released alongside the second part of 'Wednesday Season 2' on September 3. (ANI)