Get ready for Cannes Lions with expert tips to help you navigate panels, parties, and networking like a pro—plus key dos and don'ts to make the most of this creative industry event

As the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity draws near, attendees brace for a packed agenda of panels, networking events, parties, and prestigious awards. This year, the excitement is amplified with the Olympic Torch relay passing through Cannes, promising an even busier Croisette.

Whether you're attending for the first time or returning as a seasoned participant, these tips—gathered from Cannes veterans—can help you make the most of the experience while maintaining professionalism and enjoying the unique atmosphere.

Dos from Cannes Experts

Respect the city and its residents. Rob Reilly, Global Chief Creative Officer at WPP, emphasizes that visitors are guests in Cannes and should behave accordingly, showing appreciation and courtesy to locals.

Approach judging with integrity. Reilly also stresses that for those involved in judging, their decisions contribute to a creative legacy, forming part of the industry’s historical record.

Prioritize creativity and effectiveness. Jamie Shuttleworth from Dentsu Creative believes that these are the most compelling aspects of the advertising industry, and they should remain at the center of the festival experience.

Plan ahead. Silmo Bonomi of Campbell Ewald advises early arrival to sessions in order to secure good seating and make the most of the scheduled events.

Soak in the awards ceremony. Even without a win, Bonomi points out that the energy in the room can be incredibly inspiring and motivating.

Be open to spontaneity. Bonomi also recommends allowing flexibility in your schedule to embrace the unexpected, noting that serendipitous moments are a hallmark of Cannes.

Visit the Gutter Bar. Long known as a popular industry hangout, it's considered a must-visit for those looking to relax and connect informally with peers.

Dress for the climate and comfort. Lindsay Bennett of Gale highlights the importance of packing appropriately for the heat, staying hydrated, and wearing comfortable, broken-in shoes.

Set intentional goals. Grace Teng from Zambezi advises attendees to define three key objectives—whether related to networking, learning, or attending specific panels—to stay focused throughout the week.

Maintain professionalism. Kaleeta McDade of VML reminds attendees that Cannes, while enjoyable, is ultimately a work trip, and opportunities may arise from simply being present and attentive.

Explore the Palais. Nick Miaritis of VaynerMedia encourages attendees to walk through the Palais, describing it as an educational experience filled with the best creative work from the past year.

Common Pitfalls to Avoid