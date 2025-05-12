synopsis
Get ready for Cannes Lions with expert tips to help you navigate panels, parties, and networking like a pro—plus key dos and don'ts to make the most of this creative industry event
As the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity draws near, attendees brace for a packed agenda of panels, networking events, parties, and prestigious awards. This year, the excitement is amplified with the Olympic Torch relay passing through Cannes, promising an even busier Croisette.
Whether you're attending for the first time or returning as a seasoned participant, these tips—gathered from Cannes veterans—can help you make the most of the experience while maintaining professionalism and enjoying the unique atmosphere.
Dos from Cannes Experts
- Respect the city and its residents. Rob Reilly, Global Chief Creative Officer at WPP, emphasizes that visitors are guests in Cannes and should behave accordingly, showing appreciation and courtesy to locals.
- Approach judging with integrity. Reilly also stresses that for those involved in judging, their decisions contribute to a creative legacy, forming part of the industry’s historical record.
- Prioritize creativity and effectiveness. Jamie Shuttleworth from Dentsu Creative believes that these are the most compelling aspects of the advertising industry, and they should remain at the center of the festival experience.
- Plan ahead. Silmo Bonomi of Campbell Ewald advises early arrival to sessions in order to secure good seating and make the most of the scheduled events.
- Soak in the awards ceremony. Even without a win, Bonomi points out that the energy in the room can be incredibly inspiring and motivating.
- Be open to spontaneity. Bonomi also recommends allowing flexibility in your schedule to embrace the unexpected, noting that serendipitous moments are a hallmark of Cannes.
- Visit the Gutter Bar. Long known as a popular industry hangout, it's considered a must-visit for those looking to relax and connect informally with peers.
- Dress for the climate and comfort. Lindsay Bennett of Gale highlights the importance of packing appropriately for the heat, staying hydrated, and wearing comfortable, broken-in shoes.
- Set intentional goals. Grace Teng from Zambezi advises attendees to define three key objectives—whether related to networking, learning, or attending specific panels—to stay focused throughout the week.
- Maintain professionalism. Kaleeta McDade of VML reminds attendees that Cannes, while enjoyable, is ultimately a work trip, and opportunities may arise from simply being present and attentive.
- Explore the Palais. Nick Miaritis of VaynerMedia encourages attendees to walk through the Palais, describing it as an educational experience filled with the best creative work from the past year.
Common Pitfalls to Avoid
- Don’t behave with entitlement. Reilly warns that any rudeness or disregard for local customs could be met with firm consequences.
- Don’t lobby if you’re a judge. He further notes that maintaining fairness and transparency is crucial, as the festival closely monitors judges' conduct.
- Don’t waste idle moments. Shuttleworth suggests using wait times as opportunities to meet and connect with others, rather than simply standing in line.
- Don’t turn casual conversations into job pitches. Bonomi cautions against pushing for employment during the festival, recommending a follow-up afterward instead.
- Don’t wear brand-new shoes. Bennett reminds everyone that comfort is key, and worn-in shoes are essential for getting through long days on foot.
- Don’t overindulge on the first night. She also advises pacing oneself, noting that the festival is a long event, not a short sprint.
- Don’t shy away from discomfort. Teng believes that moments of awkwardness or unfamiliarity can be valuable learning experiences if embraced.
- Don’t party too hard early on. McDade points out that overdoing it in the early days often leads to burnout before the week is halfway over.
- Don’t network only upward. She recommends building peer-level relationships, which can be equally important for long-term career growth.
- Don’t stay far from the action. Miaritis notes that proximity to the Palais can greatly impact one’s experience, as long commutes tend to sap energy and time.