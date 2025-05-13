"Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter’s much-anticipated film, Homebound, is set to make its grand debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2025 under the prestigious 'Un Certain Regard' category, marking a milestone moment for Indian cinema."

High-profile Cannes Film Festival 2025 will be witnessing a strong Indian presence in the form of cinema stars strolling down the red carpet and stepping into cinematic splendor. Among them is the most eagerly anticipated premier Homebound, which stars Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter, to be launched under the segment Un Certain Regard.

Janhvi Kapoor & Ishaan Khatter's Cannes Debut

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter, who have worked together in the past, are ready to make a big splash at Cannes with their film Homebound. Neeraj Ghaywan directs the film, which is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and is ready to be a thrilling cinematic experience.

What is 'Homebound' About?

Even though details about the film's plot are being kept under wraps, Homebound will be an engaging drama that reflects the emotional depth and range of its lead actors. The fact that the film has been selected in the Un Certain Regard section means that it is of artistic merit and international interest.

Indian Stars at Cannes 2025

Apart from Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter, several Bollywood celebrities will be attending Cannes this year. Alia Bhatt is set to make her debut as Gucci’s global ambassador, while Aishwarya Rai Bachchan continues her long-standing association with the festival. Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore will also be present for a special screening of Satyajit Ray’s classic ‘Aranyer Din Ratri’.

A Milestone for Indian Cinema

The presence of Homebound in Cannes 2025 is a giant leap in Indian cinema history, further solidifying the presence of Bollywood at the global level. With an elite cast, a visionary director, and a high-profile premiere, the film is set to create waves worldwide