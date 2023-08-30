Entertainment

Naruto to One Piece-10 best anime series for beginners

Here are seven anime series that are known for being beginner-friendly and widely enjoyed:

Attack on Titan

This series offers a gripping story set in a world where massive creatures threaten humanity. It's known for its action-packed scenes, compelling characters, and plot twists.
 

Death Note

A psychological thriller that centres around a high school student who gains the power to kill anyone by writing their name in a supernatural notebook. 

Demon Slayer (Kimetsu no Yaiba)

Follows a young boy on a quest to save his sister from becoming a demon after their family is slaughtered by demons. It's praised for its breathtaking animation and storytelling.
 

Dragon Ball Z

A classic action series that follows the adventures of Goku and his friends as they defend Earth against powerful foes. 

Fruits Basket

A heartwarming story about a girl who becomes involved with a family cursed to transform into animals of the Chinese zodiac when hugged by the opposite gender.
 

My Hero Academia

Set in a world where people have superpowers known as quirks. This series follows a boy who aspires to become a hero despite lacking his own quirk. 

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

A fantastic blend of action, fantasy, and adventure, this series follows two brothers who use alchemy in their quest to find the Philosopher's Stone. 

Naruto

This series follows a ninja with dreams of becoming the strongest ninja and leader of his village. It's a coming-of-age story filled with action, friendship, and character growth.
 

One Piece

Epic anime follows Monkey D. Luffy's journey to find treasure, become Pirate King. Adventure, humor, battles, and camaraderie in a vast world.
 

One Punch Man

A comedic take on superhero tropes, this series follows Saitama, a hero who can defeat any opponent with a single punch. 
 

