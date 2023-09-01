Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kushi REVIEW: Is Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's romantic film worth watching? Read THIS

    Kushi Twitter Review:  Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's film was released today (September 01) in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Social media users gave a thumbs up for this comedy love drama.

    Kushi, written and directed by Shiva Nirvana and starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda, has finally been released globally. The film debuted to rave reviews in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. At the box office, the Kushi film received good reviews. The cast's performances, storyline, and music are the movie's highlights. 

    The film's emotions were quite effective, as per the Twitter reviews. According to social media chatter, the trio (Director and the leads) succeeded, and Kushi will now embark on a box office spree. Fans think Vijay Deverakonda has finally scored success after four years with this young comic love drama.

    Kushi Story 
    Viplav and Aradhya come from various castes and backgrounds. They fall in love and marry against their parents' wishes, confronting them. Things start off well for the wedding pair, but reality soon sets in. Misunderstandings develop between the two, resulting in a huge fallout. It remains to be seen what occurs next. 

    Kushi Twitter review: 
    Fans of Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha awaited the release of Kushi with bated breath. They sought to go to the concert as soon as possible and share their experience with the others. A few active social media users have turned to their accounts to share their thoughts on seeing Kushi. Here are a few examples of such tweets.


    Kushi Cast
    The movie stars Vijay Deverakonda in the role of Viplav, Samantha Ruth Prabhu as Aradhya, Sachin Khedekar as Lenin Sathyam, Saranya Ponvannan, Murali Sharma as Chadarangam Srinivasa Rao, Lakshmi, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Jayaram, Rahul Ramakrishna, Ali, Srikanth Iyengar, Bharath Reddy, and Sharanya Pradeep among others played pivotal roles in Kushi. 

    Kushi Team 
    Written and directed by Shiva Nirvana, Kushi is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. G Murali and Prawin Pudi served as cinematographer and editors on the film, respectively.


     

