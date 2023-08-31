Kushi: Why Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's film is a must-watch? Read THIS

Kushi: Witness the flavour of romance and drama in Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu Starrer Kushi, releasing tomorrow (September 1)

Kushi is one of the most awaited films set for its release tomorrow. The audiences have received the trailer and the songs well, and they are eagerly looking forward to watching the desirable pairs of Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha casting the magic on the big screens. With one day left for the film to release, the anticipation among the masses is sky-high. To pump up the excitement, the makers have shared an intense poster featuring the lead and appealing pair of Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

The makers dropped a brand new poster from the film, which gives us an insight into the world of 'Kushi' and invites the masses on an entertaining ride of love. Sharing the poster, the makers captioned,

"Ride through a journey of LOVE and KUSHI ❤️

#Kushi GRAND RELEASE TOMORROW

Book your tickets for #Kushi now!

With premieres scheduled for tonight (IST), the film's pre-sales at the US box office have already surpassed the $275K mark. Because of the precisely planned advertising, the openings will likely be tremendous.

Shiva Nirvana wrote and directed Kushi. Mythri Movie Makers produced the film and stars Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the key roles. Kushi boasts a cast including Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, and Saranya Pradeep in significant roles.

Kushi is set to be released on September 1, 2023.