Nayanthara's Instagram Debut: Jawan actress shares trailer and picture with her sons

Nayanthara debuts on Instagram with a video featuring her twin boys Uyir and Ulag. She also shared the trailer of her upcoming film 'Jawan', where she performs opposite to Shah Rukh Khan.

One of the adored actresses from the southern film industry, Nayanthara, has opted to maintain her distance from social media platforms. Until recently, enthusiasts caught glimpses of the beloved lady superstar's life through her husband and director Vignesh Sivan’s Instagram account. Nonetheless, a change has arrived. Nayanthara has gracefully stepped into the world of Instagram, and this development has left internet users brimming with excitement. In her inaugural Instagram post, the actress has introduced her twin sons – Uyir & Ulag – to the world, marking their first public appearance. The online community is now buzzing with enthusiasm at this delightful revelation.

In Nayanthara's first Instagram post, she shares a heartwarming video where she lovingly holds her sons, Uyir and Ulagam. The three of them are dressed in coordinated white outfits and sport trendy sunglasses. The video captures a graceful slow-motion stroll towards the camera, showcasing a beautiful moment between the actress and her twins.

To complement her sassy vibe, the Darbar actress chose to set the backdrop with the lively tune of the "Jailer’s Hukum" song, and captioned it saying, "Naan vandhutaen nu sollu… (Tell them I have arrived)."

In response to Nayanthara's Instagram debut, Vignesh Shivan left a comment on the post, saying, "My uyirs welcome to IG." Numerous others joined in, filling the comment section with warm welcomes for the lady superstar on this photo-sharing platform.

'Jawan' trailer

Nayanthara is all set for her Bollywood debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the upcoming film "Jawan." The film's trailer has been revealed by the makers, and Nayanthara shared a glimpse of it on her freshly created Instagram account, accompanied by the caption, "My First With My Favvvv @iamsrk…A lot of love, passion, and hard work has gone into making this film. Hope you like it and keep showering the love as always. #JawanTrailer Out Now! #Jawan releasing worldwide on September 7, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

The renowned actress has been cast in a dynamic, action-oriented role in Atlee's directorial venture. She will be showcasing her prowess through adrenaline-pumping stunts in this highly awaited action thriller. Interestingly, this marks a significant milestone not only for Nayanthara but also for director Atlee, as it's his debut project in Bollywood. Nayanthara was notably absent from the pre-release event of the movie held in Chennai. The reason behind her absence was her presence in Kerala during that period, where she was celebrating Onam with her close-knit circle of loved ones.

Nayanthara's work line-up

Apart from her role in 'Jawan', Nayanthara has an impressive lineup of projects on her plate. This includes "'Iraivan', 'Thani Oruvan 2', and 'Test'. Additionally, she's set to take the lead in an untitled project, temporarily referred to as 'Lady Superstar 75', showcasing her ongoing commitment to diverse and captivating roles.

