Cosmic Samson starring Sandeep Pradeep hit theatres on November 27. Early audience reactions highlight its fantasy, action, humour and actor's performance. While some viewers raise concerns about the screenplay.

Malayalam fantasy-action film Cosmic Samson was released worldwide November 27, 2026. Starring Sandeep Pradeep as Samson Joseph, this film follows a director who gains supernatural abilities. This made a big change in this filmmaker's life. After its theatreical released, a lot audience has started sharing their views on X.

Cosmic Samson X Review

The audience gave a mix reaction. Some said its a nice mix of fantasy and surprise. Many praised Sandeep Pradeep's performance, Abhijith Joseph's direction and the music. Some even highlighted funny moments of Sandeep and Mukesh. While some said the 2nd half is predictable and average while the screenplay could have been better.

Here are some of the reactions from audience:

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About Cosmic Samson

The story revolves around an ambitious filmmaker, Samson Joseph, who is struggling in his filmmaking career. He faces an event that changes his life and gave him supernatural abilities. He is pushed by his powers to take up a series of unusual experience that comprise fantasy and adventure.

Cast & Crew

Lead actor Sandeep Pradeep along with others, Mukesh, Miya George, Althaf Salim, Alphonse Puthren, Shabareesh Varma, and Anuraj O. B. have been cast in the movie. The movie has been jointly written and directed by Abhijith Joseph and Abhikersh Vasanth. It has been produced by Sophia Paul under Weekend Blockbusters with Manuel Cruz Darwin of D Group.