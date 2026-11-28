Director Denis Villeneuve admits feeling disappointed that Dune: Part Three will compete with Avengers: Doomsday at the box office, yet remains proud of his film and hopeful for its performance despite the challenging release date.

Los Angeles [US], November 28 (ANI): Denis Villeneuve is not happy about the release clash between his upcoming film ‘Dune: Part Three’ and Marvel’s ‘Avengers: Doomsday’. The filmmaker has admitted that he was “deeply disappointed” after Disney decided to release the much-awaited superhero film on the same weekend as the third instalment of his sci-fi franchise.

In a recent interview with Time Magazine, as reported by Deadline, Villeneuve spoke about the challenges he faced while releasing the first two ‘Dune’ films. He said the first film had to deal with the pandemic, while the second faced the Hollywood strikes, making both releases difficult. The director said he initially believed that the third film would not face similar problems. However, Disney’s decision to release ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ on December 18, the same date as ‘Dune: Part Three’, came as a disappointment.

Speaking about the box office clash, Villeneuve said, “Disney put the biggest franchise of all time against us. I’m no fool. Those movies are a mammoth. So I was deeply disappointed. But we had committed to this date, to IMAX. It was impossible to move. So I accepted my fate, praying to the gods of cinema. Dune is not a mammoth like the Avengers, but it’s a sexy little animal that has a lot of firepower, and I hope we will survive. It could be one of the biggest box-office weekends of all time because of both movies. Am I in competition with the Avengers? Absolutely not. It’s a T. rex. But I stand proud because I think the film delivers.”

The filmmaker also spoke about his approach to directing the upcoming James Bond film. Villeneuve said he does not want to change the character’s original identity but wants to bring the popular spy into the present day. Talking about his plans for the Bond film, he said, “I love traditions. I love the unapologetic way the character behaves, the panache. I’m not here to change the DNA of James Bond. I’m here to embrace it, to bring it to the world of today. I’m a hardcore James Bond fan, and I want other fans to have fun watching my film. Of course, it will be tainted by my sensibility. But I wake up every morning with a stupid smile because it’s a world of pure cinematic pleasure.”

‘Dune: Part Three’ is directed by Denis Villeneuve, who has co-written the screenplay with Brian K. Vaughan. The film stars Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, alongside Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Florence Pugh, Rebecca Ferguson, Anya Taylor-Joy and Robert Pattinson. Both ‘Dune: Part Three’ and ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ are scheduled to release in theatres on December 18. (ANI)