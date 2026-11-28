Prempaatta hit theatres on November 27, starring Joemon Jyothir, Saiju Kurup and Anusree. Early audience reactions are emerging online as viewers share their mix impressions of the Malayalam romantic comedy.

Malayalam romantic comedy Prempaatta, hit theatre on November 27, 2026. After its Kerala theatrical release, audience started sharing first impression on X. It gives a glimps of the movie starring Joemon Jyothir, Saiju Kurup and Anusree and the expectations from audience. It receive a mix of negative with more of positive reviews.

What Are Viewers Saying?

Audience has expressed their views on the movie on X. Many has praised the movie's climax saying its a feel good entertainer and called the movie cute. Some fans also gave live review outside the theatre. While some has said it is a complete disaster. Few found it difficult to connect in first half while the 2nd half was praised for the music and the experience.

Here are some of the X reviews from audience:

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About Prempaatta

Prempaatta stars 50 college students going to a village that lies along the border of Kerala and Karnataka for the NSS camp. The movie revolves around Shahbaz and Aliya, who fall in love amidst campus connections and experiences during the camp in the village.

Cast And Crew

The cast includes Joemon Jyothir, Saiju Kurup as lead along with other cast Anusree, Rajesh Madhavan, Siddique, Sanju Sivram, Junaiz V P, Nayana Elza, Saafboi, and Tiss Thomas. Lijeesh Kumar has done the screenplay. Prempaatta has been both directed and produced by Aamir Pallikkal under Studio Outsiders. Ankit Menon is the co-producer and composer of the music.