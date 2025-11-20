Amazon MGM Studios has picked up comedy 'Compulsive Liar' from 'The Big Sick' writers Emily V Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani, with Nanjiani starring. The film is a remake of the Quebec comedy 'Menteur' about a man whose lies come true.

Amazon MGM Studios has picked up 'Compulsive Liar', a comedy project from Academy Award-nominated The Big Sick writers Emily V Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani. Nanjiani, known for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire and Eternals, is set to star, with 21 Laps and Gaumont on board as producers.

Based on Quebec Comedy 'Menteur'

While details for Compulsive Liar are being kept under wraps, we understand the project is based on the Quebec, Canadian comedy Menteur, which was written by Émile Gaudreault, Éric K Boulianne, and Sebastien Ravary, directed by Gaudreault, and produced by Film Mytho Inc, as per Deadline. Menteur follows Simon who is an inveterate liar. His family and colleagues organize an intervention, which turns into a confrontation and Simon denies everything. The next day, he wakes up in a world where all his lies have come true.

Production Team and Credits

Producers on Compulsive Liar include 21 Laps' Shawn Levy and Dan Levine, and Gaumont's (Narcos; Lupin) Nicolas Atlan and Sidonie Dumas. Gordon, Nanjiani, Holly Brown via Gaumont, and Gaudreault will executive produce. Emily Feher is the exec overseeing for 21 Laps.

From the Acclaimed Writers of 'The Big Sick'

Nanjiani and Gordon received an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay for Amazon MGM's The Big Sick, in which Nanjiani starred alongside Holly Hunter, Zoe Kazan and Ray Romano. The duo won Best First Screenplay at the Film Independent Spirit Awards. The Big Sick was also nominated for a Writers Guild Award, a Critics Choice Award and an NAACP Image Award for original screenplay. (ANI)