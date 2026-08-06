Pankaj Tripathi reflects on his years of struggle, comparing his career to sowing seeds and waiting for the harvest. The actor says he focused on honing his craft, drawing inspiration from his farmer's family background, rather than seeking motivation.

Actor Pankaj Tripathi has reflected on the years of struggle before his breakthrough in 'Gangs of Wasseypur', comparing that phase of his career to sowing seeds on a farm and patiently waiting for the harvest. Speaking to ANI, the National Award-winning actor said he never looked for external motivation during the early years of his career. Instead, he focused on honing his craft, drawing inspiration from his upbringing in a farmer's family in Bihar. "I didn't know that a person had to keep motivating themselves or make a separate effort to stay motivated. Honestly, I never felt that I needed motivation to live my life," Tripathi said.

The 'Seeding Process' of an Actor

The actor, who made his Hindi film debut in Run (2004) before gaining widespread recognition as Sultan Qureshi in Gangs of Wasseypur (2012), said he spent those years preparing rather than worrying about success. "I was busy with my work. I was not getting a chance to act. So I was preparing for the rest of my work. I was learning my craft. I am learning it today even," he said.

Explaining how his rural background shaped his outlook, Tripathi compared his acting journey to the process of farming. "Actually, I grew up in a village. That's the world I come from. I belong to a farmer's family, and going to the fields to work every morning was just a part of our daily life," he said.

Using a farming metaphor, the actor described the years before his breakthrough as a period of planting seeds. "I was preparing myself. It's just like I would put a seed, take it under favourable conditions and wait for it to sprout after 15 days," he said. "Those years were a seeding process. It went on for a long time. People expect fruits in four months, and plants bear fruit every year. But my seeding process took a little longer," he added.

Grounded by Discipline and Principles

Tripathi said he trusted the process and focused on building discipline rather than chasing immediate results. "Even then, I was content with the way my life was progressing. I used to run every day, meditate, read books, and think about acting. I knew I was on the right track," he said.

The actor also shared the personal principles that kept him grounded during his journey. "I don't have any bad habits. I don't smoke. I don't have anger in my mind. I don't have any hatred towards anyone. And I don't have any fear of failure. So, I knew I was doing fine," he said.

According to Tripathi, arriving in Mumbai with few expectations helped him embrace every outcome as a learning experience. "I didn't come to Mumbai with anything. So whatever happens here, I will get it. Either money, career or experience," he said.

Acting as a Journey to 'Know Oneself'

Actor Pankaj Tripathi will receive the prestigious 'Artist of Distinction' award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2026 on August 13, 2026, at Melbourne's Palais Theatre. This marks his first international career honour.

Reflecting on the same, the actor spoke about what years of acting taught him about human nature. According to Tripathi, performing different characters helped him understand people and, more importantly, himself. "Through acting, I have come to understand that a person begins to understand the world, to observe, to judge, and even to make mistakes. But an entire lifetime is not enough to know the truth. And the greatest truth is to know oneself," he said.

He added, "When we play different characters, we try to understand their psychology. If a character behaves in a certain way, it is because they think differently. Through that process, I have realised that while a person may think they understand everything, it is very difficult to truly know oneself. We rarely question how our beliefs are formed or whether they might be wrong. We spend so much time meeting and understanding others that we hardly take the time to meet ourselves. Through acting, I have learned that it is a process that allows an actor to discover himself."

Upcoming Projects

On the professional front, Pankaj Tripathi's slice-of-life drama film 'Ohh My Dog', directed by Amit Rai was released in cinemas on August 7. He is also set to reprise his iconic role as Kaleen Bhaiya in the theatrical feature 'Mirzapur: The Movie', scheduled for September 4, 2026. (ANI)