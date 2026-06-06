Kubbra Sait very courageously opened up about the story of her abortion and how she felt about going through the procedure alone. The actress did not shy away from speaking her mind, whilst planting the seed of freedom of thoughts, actions, and decisions about one's body - independently and freely. Keep reading!

Kubbra Sait is one of the most loved actresses, who is also a model, host, and author. She is known for speaking her mind and being open about her choices, aspirations, and actions. Be it in the cinema or in her personal life. Once the actress opened up about undergoing the procedure of abortion alone, and what emotions she felt during the procedure. The actress did not shy away from speaking about her personal life. She rather opened up about finding strength and resilience in that difficult time.

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When Kubbra Opened Up About Abortion

During her interview with Bollywood Bubble, Kubbra shared, “When I went through the abortion, I don’t think I was being strong at all. I was just too weak to take it forward. I didn’t have the courage or the strength to say that if I don’t do this, then I will live with it. I felt very weak at that time. I felt hollow. I felt like I was not worth it at all. But what came out of it much later was strength. That you made a decision for yourself and stood by your own thoughts. You broke stereotypical patterns, you broke societal norms and no one knew about it. I went by myself and got myself through the abortion. I didn’t tell anyone."

On Sharing Emotional Journey With A Friend

In the same interview Kubbra also shared that post her abortion she met a close female friend who was going through a turbulent emotional struggles. Opening up with her and being open about her vulnerability opened new-found doors of emotional strength for her. “I just told her, ‘who went through an abortion? You?’ And that’s when it hit her and that’s when it hit me and that’s when I started weeping because I was like, ‘I have not told this to anyone’. No one knows that this is what I have gone through," she said.

Kubbra rose to fame with her critically acclaimed role in Sacred Games. She has quite a few interesting projects in the pipeline.