'Sacred Games' star Kubbra Sait shares her career philosophy, stating she embraces excitement over fear and learns from failure. She discusses her role in 'Sankalp' and the invaluable mentorship from Prakash Jha and Nana Patekar on set.

Kubbra Sait, known for her powerful performances in series like 'Sacred Games' and 'Farzi', recently opened up about her career, mindset, and her transformative role as DCP Parveen Sheikh in the web series 'Sankalp'. In an interview with ANI, she shared her approach to acting, revealing how she moved beyond fear to embrace excitement and learning throughout her journey in the entertainment industry.

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'Failure Has Taught Me a Lot'

"Mai kisi cheez se nahi darti, mai excitement se karti hu (I am not scared of anything. I do it with excitement). What is fear about? Fear is when you are afraid of failure. But failure has taught me a lot. If I had not failed so many times, I would not have been successful," Kubbra said, reflecting on her growth as an actor. She emphasised the importance of shifting one's mindset to move forward in the face of adversity. "The fear of failure stops you. That is called a mind shift or change of mindset. I am not scared of anything. I do it happily. If I fail, then I fail. Next time, I will do better."

A Chance Encounter and a Key Role in 'Sankalp'

Discussing her role as DCP Praveen Sheikh in 'Sankalp', Kubbra revealed how a chance encounter with Prakash Jha led to a significant shift in her career. "When you get a call from Prakash Jha's office, you know it's a big opportunity. He didn't want to know about my past work, he just wanted to know about me. And from that moment, the character of Praveen Sheikh was created, strong, vulnerable, and emotionally charged," she explained.

The role was initially intended as a special appearance, but Prakash Jha was so impressed with Kubbra's persona that he expanded it into a key character.

Learning in a 'Gurukul' Environment

Kubbra also shared her admiration for Prakash Jha and Nana Patekar, calling their mentorship invaluable. "It was the environment of a Gurukul on set. They treated everyone like their own children. I learned so much from Nana sir's discipline and Prakash sir's initiative," she said.

Kubbra added that the experience of working with such seasoned veterans was both humbling and inspiring. "If I can keep the energy of these great actors after all their experience, I'll be happy."

A Career Built on Continuous Learning

On her career trajectory, Kubbra revealed that she has always embraced the process of learning and growing as an actor. "I am an actor who has never stopped working. I have been saying this for 16 years. But I've never thought of roles as big or small. Whenever I reach a set, I have 100 hundred per cent clarity that I will learn something," she explained.

Looking Ahead to 'Farzi 2' and Beyond

Looking ahead, Kubbra teased more exciting projects for her fans, including 'Farzi 2'. "This journey will never end. We are on a journey, we haven't decided the destination. So we are just going," she said, hinting at many more roles to come.

Produced by Jio Studios and PJP Films Productions, Sankalp also features Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Neeraj Kabi, Kubbra Sait and Kranti Prakash Jha in key roles. (ANI)