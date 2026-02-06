EDM sensation KSHMR will headline the Sunburn Holi Weekend 2026, embarking on a five-city tour across India. The tour kicks off in Mumbai on March 3, 2026, and will also cover Chennai, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, and Hyderabad.

KSHMR is one of the main headliners of Sunburn Holi Weekend 2026. EDM artist KSHMR will take centre stage, splashing his signature sound across a five-city tour, produced and promoted by Sunburn, Asia's Premier Electronic Dance Music (EDM) platform. Sunburn Holi Weekend 2026 ft. KSHMR will kick off in Mumbai on March 3rd, 2026, featuring a special performance by DJ Chetas, followed by Chennai on March 4th, 2026, Bengaluru on March 6th, 2026, Bhubaneswar on March 7th, 2026 and Hyderabad on March 8th, 2026, read a press note.

KSHMR Excited for 'Full-Circle' Holi Tour

Excited about the gig, KSHMR commented, "India has shaped my music in more ways than people realise, so coming for Sunburn Holi Weekend feels especially full-circle. Holi is a festival that celebrates colour, rhythm and shared emotion - the same elements that run through my sound. Taking this experience across five cities allows me to express that connection more deeply and I'm excited to celebrate this with fans through my music."

Sunburn on a Culturally Curated Experience

Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn, added, "Over the years, Sunburn Holi Weekend has evolved into a marker on the cultural calendar for music lovers across India - a time when audiences come together to celebrate sound, colour and shared experiences. 2026 is no different and bringing KSHMR into this moment feels especially organic. His music carries a rare balance of global electronic sensibilities and deeply rooted Indian influences, making him a natural fit for a festival as expressive and spirited as Holi. This five-city tour reflects both the scale of anticipation around Sunburn Holi Weekend and our continued intent to take meaningful, world-class electronic music experiences to audiences across the country. It is these thoughtfully curated moments, where music, culture and emotion intersect, that continue to define what Sunburn stands for."

About KSHMR

Niles Hollowell-Dhar, better known as KSHMR, rose from producing hip-hop and pop hits, including anthems 'Like A G6', to becoming one of dance music's most celebrated figures with chart-topping tracks including 'Secrets' with Tiësto and 'Kids' featuring MKLA. His hits also include 'Bad', 'My Best Life' and 'Power'. (ANI)