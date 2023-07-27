KS Chithra's Birthday Special: A tribute to the underrated songs of Kerala's Nightingale

KS Chithra, Kerala's Nightingale, celebrates her 60th birthday. Her soulful voice and exceptional artistry have won hearts worldwide. Cherish some of her underrated gems on this special day. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

KS Chithra is a beloved name in the hearts of Malayalees worldwide, dominating music playlists for decades. Her soulful voice effortlessly weaves into movie scenes, making her a legend in the industry. With over 25,000 film songs and 7,000 other tracks, her talent knows no bounds. Chithra's exceptional artistry has been recognized with six National Film Awards and an impressive 36 state awards across six states. Her down-to-earth personality and mesmerizing vocals have earned her a special place in the hearts of music enthusiasts, solidifying her status as one of Malayali's favorites.

On her 60th birthday, let us explore some of the underrated songs of Kerala's Nightingale:

Poothiruvathira Thingal Thulikkunna

'Poothiruvathira Thingal Thulikkunna,' a soulful melody by KS Chithra, remains a beloved track during the Onam festival. Composed by M Jayachandran, its enduring popularity inspires cover versions, capturing the hearts of music enthusiasts. Chithra's emotive vocals and the song's timeless beauty make it a cherished and magical part of Onam celebrations.

Mohanaragatharangam

'Mohanaragatharangam,' composed by Sunny Stephen, offers a perfect choice for Malayalam album song enthusiasts. With meaningful lyrics and enchanting vocals, the track effortlessly soothes the ears, making it a cherished addition to any music playlist. Chithra's emotive rendition and the melody's beauty create a captivating and delightful listening experience.

Neelakurinjikal pookkunna veedhiyil

'Neelakurinjikal pookkunna veedhiyil', composed by Raveendran Master, remains a favorite among Chithra's fans of all ages. One of the three songs she sang for the unreleased film 'Neelakkadambu,' it beautifully expresses the theme of unrequited love. The soulful melody and Chithra's emotive voice make it a timeless gem in Malayalam music.

Manveenayil Mazha Sruthiyunarthi

The lesser-known track 'Manveenayil Mazha Sruthiyunarthi' from the album 'Shamanathalam' features captivating music by M Jayachandran and heartfelt lyrics by Rafeeq Ahamed. It's a hidden gem that showcases the beauty of Chithra's mesmerizing voice.

Sharadendu Neythu Neythu

Chithra's rendition of 'Sharadendu Neythu Neythu' for the 1998 film 'Daya,' starring Manju Warrier, remains an underrated gem. The soulful track perfectly complements the movie's mysticism, making it an evergreen favorite for those who discover its beauty.

Piya Basanti

Chithra's Hindi album songs, like 'Piya Basanti,' often go unnoticed amid her Bollywood melodies. Released in 2000, 'Piya Basanti' features warm and soothing melodies sung by Chithra and Ustad Sultan Khan, presenting a beautiful blend of their unique voices that captivates listeners with its timeless charm.

