Karnataka Rakshana Vedike has demanded Bengaluru police deny permission for Sonu Nigam's concert on Oct 24. They allege Nigam insulted Kannadigas by comparing their language pride to the Pahalgam terror attack during an event in April 2025.

The Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) has written to the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner demanding that permission be denied for singer Sonu Nigam's proposed concert in Bengaluru on October 24. In a letter submitted by State President TA Narayana Gowda, the organisation said Sonu Nigam had insulted Kannadigas by comparing their language pride to the Pahalgam terror attack, and should not be allowed to perform in the city.

Allegations of Insulting Kannadigas

According to KRV, during a music programme at East Point College in Bengaluru in April 2025, when a student requested a Kannada song, Sonu Nigam had allegedly remarked, "Kannada, Kannada, Kannada, this is the reason the Pahalgam incident (terror attack) happened." The KRV termed the statement as highly objectionable, irresponsible and an insult to Kannadigas' self-respect. "Is asking for a Kannada song a crime? Who gave Sonu Nigam the right to compare love for Kannada language to a terrorist attack?" the letter questioned.

The outfit pointed out that its Bengaluru Urban District Unit President Dharmaraj TA had already filed a complaint in this regard at Avalahalli Police Station on May 2, 2025, seeking legal action. "Kannadigas have not forgotten this wound," the letter stated.

KRV's Demands and Warning

Now, information has emerged that Sonu Nigam is scheduled to perform as part of 'The Revolution India Tour' at 7 PM on October 24 at Bhartiya Mall of Bengaluru, Thanisandra Main Road, organised by ITW Playworx, the KRV said.

KRV warned that allowing the concert would amount to another insult to Kannadiga pride and could lead to public unrest and large-scale protests. It said maintaining public peace is the responsibility of the police department. First, it demanded that permission should not be granted for Sonu Nigam's concert scheduled for October 24 in Bengaluru. Second, it said that if permission had already been granted, it should be revoked after reviewing public anger and potential law and order issues. Third, it sought a review of the status of the earlier complaint filed against Sonu Nigam and called for action in accordance with the law. Fourth, the organisation demanded that statements allegedly insulting Kannada language pride and creating tension between linguistic communities should be taken seriously to maintain public peace and harmony. Fifth, it called for consultations with the organisers and the concerned authorities to prevent law and order problems.

KRV said that it would launch intense statewide protests if permission was granted for the concert. It further said that the responsibility for any escalation would lie with those who ignored what it described as its legitimate demand. (ANI)

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