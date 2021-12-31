  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Krushna Abhishek comments on Nora Fatehi's sexy dress; watch this funny video from The Kapil Sharma Show

    Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa will be seen making an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their music video Dance Meri Rani; check out the video

    Krushna Abhishek comments on Nora Fatehi's sexy dress; watch this funny video from The Kapil Sharma Show RCB
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Dec 31, 2021, 9:36 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Yesterday, Nora Fatehi was in the news as she announced that she had been tested positive for COVID-19. Nora took to her social media handle to announce that she had been battling Covid-19 for a while and was on bed rest and under the doctor's supervision.

    Nora expressed shock over contracting Covid-19 and asked her fans to be extra cautious due to the deadly virus's spread. A statement issued by Nora's team also said, "On behalf of Nora Fatehi, as her spokesperson, would want to inform that the actress has been tested positive for Covid on December 28. Following the COVID 19 protocols, the actress has been quarantined under the doctor's observation and has been cooperating with BMC for safety and regulations."

    Also Read: Nora Fatehi opens up on dating Guru Randhawa, details inside

    A few days ago, Nora Fatehi and singer Guru Randhawa were promoting their recently released dance number Dance Meri Rani. Now a small clip is out on social media where both were seen enjoying jokes of Kapil and his team.

    We can see Krushna Abhishek commenting on Nora Fatehi's off-shoulder dress in the video. Krushna, sitting on the couch with Nora and Guru, joked that Nora could get a vaccine anytime in the outfit she is currently wearing. 

    Krushna, who was dressed as Sapna (A female character), says that because of the dress, he is flirting with Guru, but being a man, he wants to flirt with Nora. Krushna said that his inner man soul wants to flirt with Nora. 

    Nora and Randhawa also promoted their song on Salman Khan's popular reality show, Bigg Boss 15. Nora was seen in Satyameva Jayate 2's item number Kusu Kusu. 

    Last Updated Dec 31, 2021, 9:37 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Here where Ananya Panday is spending her last day of 2021; check out this video RCB

    Here's where Ananya Panday is spending her last day of 2021; check out this video

    Did you know Ajith's Valimai is inspired by this biker racer-turned-policeman close to late CM Jayalalithaa? RCB

    Did you know Ajith's Valimai is inspired by this biker racer-turned-policeman close to late CM Jayalalithaa?

    Bigg Boss 15: Did Rajiv Adatia see a ghost on sets of reality show? Here is what we know SCJ

    Bigg Boss 15: Did Rajiv Adatia see a ghost on sets of reality show? Here's what we know

    Mohit Malik posts photo with wife wife Addite, after her delivery, talks about her postpartum pain SCJ

    Mohit Malik posts photo with wife Addite, after her delivery, talks about her postpartum pain

    The Kapil Sharma Show Krushna Abhishek flirts with Nora Fatehi SCJ

    The Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna Abhishek flirts with Nora Fatehi [Video]

    Recent Stories

    Tamil Nadu rains: Chennai submerged as downpour brings state to standstill, three dead; IMD issues red alert-dnm

    Tamil Nadu rains: Chennai submerged as downpour brings state to standstill, three dead; IMD issues red alert

    Here where Ananya Panday is spending her last day of 2021; check out this video RCB

    Here's where Ananya Panday is spending her last day of 2021; check out this video

    South Africa says Omicron variant peak has passed

    South Africa says Omicron variant peak has passed

    Security forces avenge Zewan bus attack, terrorists gunned down; active militants count in Kashmir below 200-dnm

    Security forces avenge Zewan bus attack, terrorists gunned down; active terrorists count in Kashmir below 200

    Did you know Ajith's Valimai is inspired by this biker racer-turned-policeman close to late CM Jayalalithaa? RCB

    Did you know Ajith's Valimai is inspired by this biker racer-turned-policeman close to late CM Jayalalithaa?

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC: BFC needs to find right balance - Marco Pezzaiuoli on CFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: BFC needs to find the right balance between clean sheets and scoring goals - Marco Pezzaiuoli

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru Kannada activists take out rally to siege Raj Bhavan taken into preventive custody

    Bengaluru: Kannada activists take out rally to siege Raj Bhavan, taken into preventive custody

    Video Icon
    remove your tattoos and dont get new ones china tells its football players

    Remove your tattoos and don’t get new ones, China tells its football players

    Video Icon
    New Year 2022: Make these changes in your lifestyle for a healthier, fitter life drb

    New Year 2022: Make these changes in your lifestyle for a healthier, fitter life

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs FCG Match Highlights (Game 44): Liston Colaco's stunner powers ATK Mohun Bagan to a 2-1 win over FC Goa-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 44): Colaco's stunner powers ATK Mohun Bagan to a 2-1 win over FC Goa

    Video Icon