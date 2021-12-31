Krushna Abhishek comments on Nora Fatehi's sexy dress; watch this funny video from The Kapil Sharma Show

Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa will be seen making an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their music video Dance Meri Rani; check out the video

Yesterday, Nora Fatehi was in the news as she announced that she had been tested positive for COVID-19. Nora took to her social media handle to announce that she had been battling Covid-19 for a while and was on bed rest and under the doctor's supervision.

Nora expressed shock over contracting Covid-19 and asked her fans to be extra cautious due to the deadly virus's spread. A statement issued by Nora's team also said, "On behalf of Nora Fatehi, as her spokesperson, would want to inform that the actress has been tested positive for Covid on December 28. Following the COVID 19 protocols, the actress has been quarantined under the doctor's observation and has been cooperating with BMC for safety and regulations."

A few days ago, Nora Fatehi and singer Guru Randhawa were promoting their recently released dance number Dance Meri Rani. Now a small clip is out on social media where both were seen enjoying jokes of Kapil and his team.

We can see Krushna Abhishek commenting on Nora Fatehi's off-shoulder dress in the video. Krushna, sitting on the couch with Nora and Guru, joked that Nora could get a vaccine anytime in the outfit she is currently wearing.

Krushna, who was dressed as Sapna (A female character), says that because of the dress, he is flirting with Guru, but being a man, he wants to flirt with Nora. Krushna said that his inner man soul wants to flirt with Nora.

Nora and Randhawa also promoted their song on Salman Khan's popular reality show, Bigg Boss 15. Nora was seen in Satyameva Jayate 2's item number Kusu Kusu.