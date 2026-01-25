Actor-producer KRK was sent to police custody till Jan 27 in an Oshiwara firing case. His lawyer called the case "fabricated," citing discrepancies in firing range and alleging a conspiracy by "big names in Bollywood" to frame him.

Actor-producer Kamaal R. Khan, popularly known as KRK was sent to police custody till January 27 by a Bandra Court in connection with a firing incident in the Oshiwara area of Mumbai. KRK was brought to court after questioning by the Oshiwara Police.

KRK's lawyer calls case 'fabricated'

Advocate Nagesh Mishra, representing KRK, described the case as "fabricated". "The entire case is fabricated. Kamaal Khan has been falsely implicated in this case. The contention of the police is that I [KRK] fired a bullet from my [KRK's] gun. But it is not correct. The correct thing is that the bullet has a maximum capacity of 20 metres, and the place where this gun was fired was at a distance of 400 metres. It is not possible. Kamaal R Khan is sent to police custody till January 27th. Many big names in Bollywood are instigating the police to implicate him in this case," he said.

He added, "We have submitted in the court that there is a distance of 400 metres between the Nalanda building and Kamaal R Khan's bungalow and the range of the pistol which has been seized by the police is not more than 20 metres. Kamaal R Khan has no connection with the firing incident. Many big names in Bollywood are against him, and the police are being misled. There is no connection between the alleged offence and the accused."

Police investigation and claims

According to Mumbai Police, the incident took place earlier this week in a residential building in Oshiwara. After the firing was reported, police reviewed CCTV footage from the area and spoke to several people. During the investigation, KRK was initially taken into custody for questioning.

According to the police, the actor was detained in the case after admitting during questioning that the firing was done with his licensed gun. Kamaal will be produced before the court today, after which the police will seek his custody to carry out further investigation. (ANI)