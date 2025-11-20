Kriti Sanon has opened up about working with Dhanush in Tere Ishk Mein, calling him “incredible” and praising the effortless chemistry they shared on set. Their reunion has sparked major excitement among fans eagerly waiting for the film’s release.

The most talked about pair on screen with Dhanush is in Tere Ishk Mein, Kriti Sanon was filled with gratitude for highly esteemed co-actor. While giving recent interviews, Kriti revealed that she worked again with Dhanush and considers him as "incredible," explaining that their chemistry in the movie happened to have produced "some truly magical moments" on set.

Kriti Sanon Calls Dhanush ‘Incredible’

Kriti Sanon and Dhanush will win hearts again with their Raanjhanaa magic. Their cinema Tere Ishk Mein stirs the excitement is huge among legions of fans who want to see the two in action once again. Deep emotions and a healthier dose of chemistry for this new venture made it all the more amazing, according to Kriti.

Heartfelt Praise from Kriti Sanon

Referring to the co-star, Kriti Sanon said Dhanush has phenomenal intensity and honesty in every scene. In addition, it was revealed that the level of commitment which he offers to his performance hurries everyone else to do better. “He’s incredible. Working with him feels natural and inspiring. We’ve created some magical moments together in Tere Ishk Mein and I can’t wait for people to watch it,” she said.

The actress said, 'I think Dhanush is an incredible actor. I have always been an admirer of his talent and his craft. I believe he has a very strong grasp of his craft. He’s very nuanced; he has also directed a lot of films, bringing a wealth of experience and understanding to scenes and how they will translate on screen. He really brings out a lot of layers in his character and I was very excited to work with him. I knew I’m going to have an actor who I can really feed off of… that is exactly what happened. And we had not met before, and even Shankar and Mukti in the film at a point had not met before, so that worked out!"

The actress also noted that Dhanush's grounded nature and sharp creative instincts are an unparalleled talent in this industry, and working with him similarly felt like “coming home.”

“We have some really intense scenes, a lot of really long scenes that can, you know, translate when both of us feed off each other. He’s really collaborative as an actor and really helpful. I think together we have created some magical moments and felt it when the scene happened. Both of us would look at each other and go, ‘That was a good scene!’ I have really enjoyed working with him and I hope we do a lot more work in the future." Kriti further elaborated.