Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kriti Sanon 33rd birthday: 5 times actress surprised fans by giving glimpses of her house

    Since 2014, Kriti Sanon has appeared in several films, including 'Dilwale', 'Raabta', 'Bareilly Ki Barfi', 'Luka Chuppi', 'Housefull 4' among others. She most recently appeared in the 'Adipurush' movie with Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan, which was released in June and drew criticism for its dialogue, clothes, and plot.  The actor is enjoying her recent success and stardom as she celebrates her 33rd birthday today. In this piece, we present the five occasions when she gave us fleeting glimpses into her peaceful home. 
     

    Kriti Sanon 33rd birthday: 5 times actress surprised fans by giving glimpses of her house ADC
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jul 27, 2023, 12:24 PM IST

    Kriti Sanon and her family have relocated to Mumbai and are now living in an exclusive neighbourhood. The Adipurush actress, who has always been a true family woman at heart, frequently posts pictures of her modest home on her official Instagram account. By looking at the photos and videos, it is clear that Kriti values her privacy, which she uses as a haven away from the spotlight. 

    Here are the 5 times Kriti Sanon allowed us to peep inside her modest home:

    ALSO READ: Raghav Chadha spills beans on life after engagement with Parineeti Chopra; Here's what he said

    Dreamy bedroom: Sanon uploaded a sweet video on Instagram, from her cosy bedroom, as an excited and grateful Kriti went to sleep with the iconic black lady after bagging her first Filmfare Award for Best Actress for her jaw-dropping performance in the movie, 'Mimi' (2021). 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

    Serene balcony: Sanon treated her fans to some aesthetic-rich photos from her open balcony. These photos capture amazing views from her balcony, taken as part of a marketing campaign. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

    Couch space: Kriti Sanon and her pets may be seen relaxing next to the couch corner in this image. The balcony's cool section contains a couch that is surrounded by various plants.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

    Prayer temple: Here's a small little yet elegant joint where the Sanon sisters are seen to be praying with peace and gratitude. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Nupur Sanon (@nupursanon)

    Classy living room: The actress provides a sneak view into her chic living room in this promotional film, where she is relaxing with her cherished pet amid the elegant decor. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

    ALSO READ: Raghav Chadha spills beans on life after engagement with Parineeti Chopra; Here's what he said

     

    Last Updated Jul 27, 2023, 12:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    KS Chithra's Birthday Special: A tribute to the underrated songs of Kerala's Nightingale MSW

    KS Chithra's Birthday Special: A tribute to the underrated songs of Kerala's Nightingale

    Josh creators attend Andrea's live concert and are thrilled to share the experience

    Josh creators attend Andrea’s live concert and are thrilled to share the experience

    Zareen Khan recalls working with Salman Khan 'intimidating'; says she was constantly compared to Katrina Kaif ADC

    Zareen Khan recalls working with Salman Khan 'intimidating'; says she was constantly compared to Katrina Kaif

    Amitabh Bachchan gets badly attacked; his old tweet on 'bra' goes VIRAL vma

    Amitabh Bachchan gets badly attacked; his old tweet on 'bra' goes VIRAL

    Selena Gomez's post on her friend and kidney donor, Francia Raisa's birthday, squashes their feud rumours MSW

    Selena Gomez's post on her friend and kidney donor, Francia Raisa's birthday, squashes their feud rumours

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Lottery Result Karunya Plus KN-480 27 July 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Result Karunya Plus KN-480 27 July 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    KS Chithra's Birthday Special: A tribute to the underrated songs of Kerala's Nightingale MSW

    KS Chithra's Birthday Special: A tribute to the underrated songs of Kerala's Nightingale

    Kriti Sanon turns 33: 5 films that mesmerized audiences ATG

    Kriti Sanon turns 33: 5 films that mesmerized audiences

    Congress government in Karnataka protecting criminals: Union minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar on Udupi incident vkp

    Congress government in Karnataka protecting criminals: Union minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar on Udupi incident

    Monsoon session: BJP's Pralhad Joshi slams Oppn INDIA, says, 'wearing black clothes serves no purpose' AJR

    Monsoon session: BJP's Pralhad Joshi slams Oppn INDIA; says 'wearing black clothes serves no purpose'

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    WATCH: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town AJR

    WATCH: Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town

    Video Icon
    Video of PM Modi's 2019 prediction on no-confidence vote viral on social media WATCH AJR

    Video of PM Modi's 2019 prediction on no-confidence vote viral on social media | WATCH

    Video Icon
    PM Modi performs havan at G20 meet venue in Delhi's Pragati Maidan AJR

    PM Modi performs havan at G20 meet venue in Delhi's Pragati Maidan | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WHO explains how heat harms you and how you can protect yourself

    WHO explains: How does heat harm you? How can you protect yourself?

    Video Icon