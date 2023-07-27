Kriti Sanon 33rd birthday: 5 times actress surprised fans by giving glimpses of her house

Since 2014, Kriti Sanon has appeared in several films, including 'Dilwale', 'Raabta', 'Bareilly Ki Barfi', 'Luka Chuppi', 'Housefull 4' among others. She most recently appeared in the 'Adipurush' movie with Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan, which was released in June and drew criticism for its dialogue, clothes, and plot. The actor is enjoying her recent success and stardom as she celebrates her 33rd birthday today. In this piece, we present the five occasions when she gave us fleeting glimpses into her peaceful home.

Kriti Sanon and her family have relocated to Mumbai and are now living in an exclusive neighbourhood. The Adipurush actress, who has always been a true family woman at heart, frequently posts pictures of her modest home on her official Instagram account. By looking at the photos and videos, it is clear that Kriti values her privacy, which she uses as a haven away from the spotlight.

Here are the 5 times Kriti Sanon allowed us to peep inside her modest home:

Dreamy bedroom: Sanon uploaded a sweet video on Instagram, from her cosy bedroom, as an excited and grateful Kriti went to sleep with the iconic black lady after bagging her first Filmfare Award for Best Actress for her jaw-dropping performance in the movie, 'Mimi' (2021).

Serene balcony: Sanon treated her fans to some aesthetic-rich photos from her open balcony. These photos capture amazing views from her balcony, taken as part of a marketing campaign.

Couch space: Kriti Sanon and her pets may be seen relaxing next to the couch corner in this image. The balcony's cool section contains a couch that is surrounded by various plants.

Prayer temple: Here's a small little yet elegant joint where the Sanon sisters are seen to be praying with peace and gratitude.

Classy living room: The actress provides a sneak view into her chic living room in this promotional film, where she is relaxing with her cherished pet amid the elegant decor.

