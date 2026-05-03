Actor Kriti Kharbanda praised her husband Pulkit Samrat for his performance in the Netflix film 'Glory'. She wrote about watching him transform for the role, his discipline, and how proud she is of his hard work in portraying a sportsperson.

Actor Kriti Kharbanda is full of praise for her husband, fellow actor Pulkit Samrat, hailing his performance in the Netflix film 'Glory'. Taking to her Instagram story, Kriti shared a long note, heaping high praise for Pulkit.

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'A new Pulkit take form'

"#Glory has been watched, and I am in awe of everything I witnessed come together so beautifully. Two years ago, when this journey began for Pulkit, I found myself tagging along as a spectator. I watched the Pukit I knew slowly leave the building, and a new Pulkit take form. A man who broke his patterns. A man who embraced the challenge and took it head-on," Kriti wrote.

She went on to mention how Pulkit worked hard to portray a sportsperson on the screen, shedding sweat, blood and tears to make it happen. "He proved to me that even for an actor, a film or a project is never just 60 days. And all I can say is, I will never again casually say that I want to play a sportsperson on screen. It takes sweat, blood, tears, but most importantly, discipline. And that is the hardest one to crack," she added.

The actress expressed great pride in her husband and continued, "I've seen the routine Pulkit built and lived. It was no easy feat. I'm so proud of my man. Ravi is and will always be very very very close to my heart."

About the Netflix series 'Glory'

Further in the post, Kriti urged fans to watch the film, adding how the entire team deserves the attention, appreciation and applause. 'Glory', created by Karan Anshuman and Karmanya Ahuja, explores the world of Indian boxing, blending family drama, rivalry, revenge, and a murder mystery. The ensemble cast includes Divyenndu, Suvinder Vicky, Jannat Zubair, Ashutosh Rana, Sikandar Kher, Sayani Gupta, Yashpal Sharma, Kashmira Pardeshi and Kunal Thakur. The series premiered on Netflix on May 1, 2026. (ANI)