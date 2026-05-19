Boman Irani and Divyenndu Sharma shared insights on 'Peddi', calling it a patriotic film beyond sports. Irani hailed Ram Charan's 'powerful' performance, while Divyenndu praised the collaborative work culture of the Telugu film industry.

A Patriotic Film, Not Just Sports Drama

Actors Boman Irani and Divyenndu Sharma shared insights about their upcoming film 'Peddi', praising co-star Ram Charan, director Buchi Babu Sana and the film's deeper emotional and patriotic core.

Speaking about Ram Charan's performance in the film, Boman Irani told ANI, "Ram Charan is a great actor and star. He makes great films. I think he has done a great job in this film. It's raw, it's wild, it's sincere, it's vulnerable, it's powerful. He has everything in his performance."

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Describing the essence of the film, the actor said 'Peddi' goes far beyond being just a sports drama. "I feel this is one of the most patriotic films. People say it's a sports film. I don't believe it's just a sports film. There are many great sports sequences, but apart from that, what this film wants to say... the Hindi word is 'Tattva' -- the essence of the film. There are so many talents in our country, so many marginalized people without identity. From a small village with no place on the map, this person rises and shows what we can do as a country," he said.

A Fulfilling Debut in Telugu Cinema

Calling it one of his most fulfilling projects, actor Divyenndu added, "I don't think my first Telugu film could have been a better experience for me. Story, character, production house, co-actors, directors, everything. I fell in love with filmmaking all over again while working on 'Peddi'."

Divyenndu also reflected on his experience working in the Telugu film industry and praised its collaborative work culture. "I really liked the working culture there. People work with a lot of satisfaction. There is no rush to just finish the day. I experienced how every stage of filmmaking was celebrated from planning the shot to executing it successfully," he shared.

Divyenndu also praised Ram Charan, calling him "warm", "respectful" and "fun to work with."

Sports as a Metaphor for Life

Talking about the larger message of the film, Irani said sports in 'Peddi' become a metaphor for life itself. "Winning is not important for us. Keeping the game alive is important. This game is not only about sports, it is about how we live life. Sometimes films become hits, sometimes flops, but that doesn't mean we lost. What matters is honesty, dedication and never giving up," he said.

Calling sports "a great equalizer," Divyenndu added, "It is important that you go out there and play every day. After that, let's see what happens."

'Peddi' Trailer and Plot Details

The trailer of Ram Charan's 'Peddi' offers a glimpse into the actor's cross-athleticism across different sports, including wrestling, cricket and sprinting. Directed by Buchi Babu Sena, the Telugu film also stars Boman Irani and Divyenndu Sharma in the prominent roles.

The three-minute and seven-second trailer opens with the massy introduction of Ram Charan while the actor flexes his batting and wrestling skills. At one point in the trailer, Boman Irani hailed Ram Charan as the cross athlete of India.The trailer showcases a sweeping rural drama where the lead character's undying love for sports is dominated by struggles orchestrated by the landlords and other powerful antagonists.

Ram Charan plays a multi-talented athlete who earns his livelihood through sheer physical strength, straddling cricket, wrestling and sprinting. According to the video, Divyenndu is expected to play the role of an antagonist in the film. Ram Charan was also seen romancing with actress Janhvi Kapoor in the movie.The movie is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under the banner of Vriddhi Cinemas. The film's music is composed by AR Rahman.Vriddhi Cinemas shared the trailer on their Instagram handle. The film is slated to release in theatres on June 4. (ANI)