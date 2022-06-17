BTS’ Jungkook and Charlie Puth surprise fans with their latest collab on 'Left and Right'

BTS’s Jungkook and Charlie Puth have surprised their fans by announcing a collaboration on the new single ‘Left and Right’, which will be featured in Puth’s upcoming album.

Good news for all the Jungkook fans! The K-pop sensation and member of septet BTS, Jungkook have announced a collaboration with popular singer Charlie Puth. The surprise came after Puth announced that his single collab with Jungkook would feature in his upcoming album titled ‘Charlie’.

In a clip that Charlie Puth shared to announce the collaboration, he pretends to call Jungkook on the phone, and gives him directions on what he wants for the song. "Hey man, what does it sound like when you sing 'Memories follow me left and right,'" asks Charlie Puth. And in response, Jungkook says, "Sure, that's easy."

ALSO READ: Are you a die-hard BTS fan? Here's how you can prove it to the famous K-Pop band itself

Charlie Puth then asks Jungkook to stand on the left of the microphone and sing "I can be over here." He asks him to repeat the same thing on the right, and Jungkook does so. "And it sounds like this," Charlie Puth says before he plays a clip of the fully produced track, ‘Left and Right’. "This is gonna be crazy," concludes Puth.

Watch the announcement video that Charlie Puth shared on his social media here:

ALSO READ: BTS ARMY furious over V and Jungkook's real names, birthdays added to death list for K-drama 'Tomorrow'

Charlie Puth then revealed that the next cut of the song will be released by next Friday, June 24. ‘Left and Right’, which marks the first debut collab between the two singing sensations – Charlie Puth and Jungkook, is the third song to be released from Puth’s upcoming album ‘Charlie’. The first song ‘Light Switch’ was released on January 20, followed by ‘That's Hilarious’ on released April 8. Though the album is expected to be released this year, a date has not yet been set.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, BTS which comprises members V, RM, Jim, Suga, Jimin, J-Hope and Jungkook, announced that the band was going on hiatus. In a tear-filled video, BTS said that they would be taking the time to work on solo projects.