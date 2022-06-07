Are you a die-hard BTS fan? Here's how you can prove it to the famous K-Pop band itself

BTS has collaborated with YouTube to search for some of its top fans across the globe. The band will be making an ARMY tribute video to embark on its 10th-year journey.

Good news for the ARMY! If you consider yourself to be a die-hard fan of the popular K-pop band BTS, here is a chance for you where you can recite your fan story to the boys, directly. BTS has collaborated with YouTube to bring out the best fan stories from across the globe, an exclusive project that is expected to go live from Friday onwards. All the one needs to do is create a small video of themselves, talk about your best BTS memory and shoot it on YouTUbe shorts using the hashtag ‘#MYBTStory’.

BTS, which has collaborated with YouTube Shorts for this, will be selecting some of the best memories that will get a chance to be showcased in the ARMY tribute video that the band will later release.

ALSO READ: Did BTS perform on Salman Khan, Sushmita Sen’s ‘Chunari Chunari’?

What’s special about this is that BTS wants its ARMY to be a part of its new and special journey. BTS had completed nine years of its existence and the band is now embarking upon its 10th year. Therefore, it wants its ARMY to join them in their new beginnings.

“For nine years you have been our greatest champions. As we embark on the new journey to our 10th year, we want to remember and celebrate all the special moments we have had together so far. Beginning his Saturday, we want to ask you to share your BTS Stories with us and each other on YouTube Shorts.

From our first concert to world’s biggest stages, to video premieres and album releases, you have been there for us and we want to relieve these unforgettable moments with you with you,” the bad continued to write in a postcard letter that was shared on their official Twitter handle.

Read the complete letter here:

ALSO READ: BTS ARMY furious over V and Jungkook's real names, birthdays added to death list for K-drama 'Tomorrow'

BTS continued to inform that if the ARMY continues to use the hashtag ‘#MYBTStory’, the videos will directly reach the boy band and they can then include those stories in the ARMY tribute video.

Meanwhile, YouTube too has shared nearly a month-long calendar regarding ‘#MYBTStory’, starting from June 10 and concluding on July 1. As per the calendar, there will be a total of eight events, with the first one being the launch of the #MYBTStory followed by moments shared by the band’s seven members – V, RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, J-Hope and Jungkook.