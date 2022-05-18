BTS ARMY furious over V and Jungkook's real names, birthdays added to death list for K-drama 'Tomorrow'

BTS ARMY and fans of K-drama ‘Tomorrow’ were left shocked after they noticed that (real) names and birthdays of BTS’s V and Jungkook is a scene that featured ‘registry of entering the dead’.

BTS ARMY has been left in a state of dismay and anger after a K-drama series ‘Tomorrow’ featured the real names and birthdays of BTS members V aka Kim Taehyung and Jungkook in the ‘registry of entering the dead’ list of a particular scene. Ever since this goof-up came into notice, BTS ARMY has been storming social media with posts against the K-drama.

One user Mu7 took to Twitter, sharing a screengrab of the particular scene. In the tweet, the user wrote: “ MBC and the staff involved with the drama “Tomorrow” need to give a statement as to why Taehyung’s and Jungkook’s full names along with their real birth dates were written as DE8D people under HOMICIDE(m$rd$r) DE8THS. Unprofessional & disgusting for them to clear this scene. (sic.)”

ALSO READ: BTS registers ‘Smooth Like Butter’ win at Billboard Music Awards 2022 with 3 awards

Take a look at the tweet here:

Reacting to the post, another user and a BTS fan wrote that this cannot be a mere coincidence. “The second picture has misinformation and jeongguk’s name wasn’t in it but yeah, his birthdate, taehyung’s name and birth month/day were indeed there and it’s hardly a coincidence,” read the second tweet.

ALSO READ: ALSO READ: Billboard Awards 2022: Megan Fox to Doja Cat, Kylie Jenner, it was a battle of the busty babes at red carpet

The user Mu7 also highlighted that this is not the first time that real information about K-stars has been used in shows. “Oh go f&&k urself. It’s not a coincidence to have full names and the exact real birthdate next to the name. This happened before with this kpop idol and everybody was angry. But when it happens to bts we can’t be? HYPOCRITE,” wrote Mu7 while responding to a comment that said it is nothing but a coincidence.

Meanwhile, the K-pop sensation band BTS, comprising of V, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook, are gearing up for the next big release of their upcoming album ‘Proof’. The band had teased their upcoming music album during their Los Angeles tour last month in April. The album will be released on June 6. Recently, the boy band created history at the Billboards Music Awards 2022 by bagging three awards.