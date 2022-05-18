Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BTS ARMY furious over V and Jungkook's real names, birthdays added to death list for K-drama 'Tomorrow'

    BTS ARMY and fans of K-drama ‘Tomorrow’ were left shocked after they noticed that (real) names and birthdays of BTS’s V and Jungkook is a scene that featured ‘registry of entering the dead’.

    K pop BTS ARMY furious over V and Jungkook real names birthdays added to death list for K drama Tomorrow drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published May 18, 2022, 11:03 AM IST

    BTS ARMY has been left in a state of dismay and anger after a K-drama series ‘Tomorrow’ featured the real names and birthdays of BTS members V aka Kim Taehyung and Jungkook in the ‘registry of entering the dead’ list of a particular scene. Ever since this goof-up came into notice, BTS ARMY has been storming social media with posts against the K-drama.

    One user Mu7 took to Twitter, sharing a screengrab of the particular scene. In the tweet, the user wrote: “ MBC and the staff involved with the drama “Tomorrow” need to give a statement as to why Taehyung’s and Jungkook’s full names along with their real birth dates were written as DE8D people under HOMICIDE(m$rd$r) DE8THS. Unprofessional & disgusting for them to clear this scene. (sic.)”

    ALSO READ: BTS registers ‘Smooth Like Butter’ win at Billboard Music Awards 2022 with 3 awards

    Take a look at the tweet here: 

    Reacting to the post, another user and a BTS fan wrote that this cannot be a mere coincidence. “The second picture has misinformation and jeongguk’s name wasn’t in it but yeah, his birthdate, taehyung’s name and birth month/day were indeed there and it’s hardly a coincidence,” read the second tweet.

    ALSO READ: ALSO READ: Billboard Awards 2022: Megan Fox to Doja Cat, Kylie Jenner, it was a battle of the busty babes at red carpet

    The user Mu7 also highlighted that this is not the first time that real information about K-stars has been used in shows. “Oh go f&&k urself. It’s not a coincidence to have full names and the exact real birthdate next to the name. This happened before with this kpop idol and everybody was angry. But when it happens to bts we can’t be? HYPOCRITE,” wrote Mu7 while responding to a comment that said it is nothing but a coincidence.

    Meanwhile, the K-pop sensation band BTS, comprising of V, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook, are gearing up for the next big release of their upcoming album ‘Proof’. The band had teased their upcoming music album during their Los Angeles tour last month in April. The album will be released on June 6. Recently, the boy band created history at the Billboards Music Awards 2022 by bagging three awards.

    Last Updated May 18, 2022, 11:03 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Imlie actor Ritu Chaudhry Seth these characters made her TVs favourite drb

    ‘Imlie’ actor Ritu Chaudhry Seth’s these characters made her TV’s favourite

    PM Narendra Modi on Cannes 2022 PM talks about India participation in Cannes Film Festival RBA

    'Heartening...' says PM Modi on Satyajit Ray's restored classic being shown at Cannes Festival

    Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone dons Sabyasachi, ditches Louis Vuitton; see pictures RBA

    Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone dons Sabyasachi, ditches Louis Vuitton; see pictures

    Shilpa Shetty trolled for her bold avatar gets compared with Poonam Pandey Urfi Javed drb

    Shilpa Shetty trolled for her bold avatar, gets compared with Poonam Pandey, Urfi Javed

    Thalapathy Vijay's 'Beast' fighter jet scene gets questioned by an IAF Pilot - gps

    Thalapathy Vijay's ‘Beast’ fighter jet scene gets questioned by an IAF Pilot

    Recent Stories

    Rajiv Gandhi assassination Supreme Court orders release of AG Perarivalan gcw

    Rajiv Gandhi assassination: Supreme Court orders release of AG Perarivalan

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs SRH, Mumbai Indians-SunRisers Hyderabad: Jasprit Bumrah scripts history with 250 T20 wickets-ayh

    IPL 2022, MI vs SRH: Jasprit Bumrah scripts history with 250 T20 wickets

    Apple foldable device Company testing colour E-ink display tablet like apps gcw

    Apple foldable device: Company testing E-ink display, tablet like apps

    Hardik Patel quits Congress, setback ahead of Gujarat Elections

    BREAKING: Setback for Congress, Hardik Patel quits party

    Indian American bullied in school but gets harsher punishment video goes viral gcw

    Indian-American bullied in school, but gets harsher punishment; video goes viral

    Recent Videos

    Thunderstorm heavy rain slam Bengaluru, Orange alert for Wednesday

    Thunderstorm, heavy rain slam Bengaluru, Orange alert for Wednesday

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, PBKS vs DC, Punjab Kings-Delhi Capitals: We are placed 4th; we are not out of the playoffs race yet - Shardul Thakur-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC is placed 4th; we are not out of the playoffs race yet" - Shardul Thakur

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs SRH, Mumbai-Hyderabad: Been a good experience to share the dressing room with Rohit Sharma - Tim David-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Been a good experience to share the dressing room with Rohit Sharma" - Tim David

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, LSG vs RR, Lucknow Super Giants-Rajasthan Royals: Marcus Stoinis is one of those players who has brute force - KL Rahul-ayh

    IPL 2022, LSG vs RR: "Stoinis is one of those players who has brute force" - KL Rahul

    Video Icon
    Thomas Cup 2022: You made 135 crore Indians proud, PM Narendra Modi tells victorious Team India-ayh

    Thomas Cup 2022: "You made 135 crore Indians proud," PM Modi tells victorious Team India

    Video Icon