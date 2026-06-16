Korean Ambassador Lee Seong-ho opened the 'Aqua Paradiso' art exhibition in Delhi, echoing PM Modi's belief that culture fosters mutual understanding. The show aims to deepen India's understanding of Korean culture and bolster bilateral ties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's emphasis on culture as a means of fostering mutual understanding between nations was highlighted by Lee Seong-ho, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to India, on Tuesday as the Korean Cultural Centre opened a touring exhibition of Korean contemporary art, 'Aqua Paradiso', in the national capital.

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'Culture is the best way to understand each other'

Speaking to ANI, Lee said, "Prime Minister Modi emphasised during the president's (South Korean President Lee Jae Myung) visit last April, culture is the best way to understand each other. I believe culture is the best way Indians can understand Korea. Korea can understand India. I hope that this exhibition, maybe it's just a small piece of our contribution to this exercise, but I hope that through this exhibition, many more Indians can understand Korean culture." The exhibition, which explores water as a source of life, inspiration and circulation through contemporary visual art, runs from June 16 to August 19, 2026.

"I'm very happy that my embassy, together with the Korean Cultural Centre, can organise this wonderful exhibition, themed on water. We believe, and Prime Minister Modi actually emphasised during my president's visit last April, culture is the best way to understand each other," he added.

Bilateral Ties Witnessing Exciting Developments

Highlighting the growing momentum in bilateral ties, the Ambassador said India and South Korea are witnessing exciting developments across sectors following the recent meeting between Prime Minister Modi and the South Korean President.

"I'm very glad we can organise this Korean exhibition in India. These days, both Korea and India, in terms of our bilateral relations, are extremely exciting to me. Especially after the meeting with my president in April, things are looking in a contrasting way across all sectors of collaboration between Korea and India," Lee said.

"Not only industrial, manufacturing, economy collaboration, but also cultural people-to-people ties. So I'm happy. I hope every Indian can enjoy this wonderful exhibition," he added.

About the 'Aqua Paradiso' Exhibition

The Ambassador said the exhibition offers an opportunity for Indian audiences to understand Korea's relationship with water beyond its practical significance.

"I hope more people can understand how Korea views water as not only a simple resource, but also as a source of inspiration, a source of everything, of importance in our daily lives," he said.

'Aqua Paradiso' is part of the "Touring K-Arts" programme supported by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, along with the Korea Foundation for International Cultural Exchange. Following exhibitions in Austria and Italy in 2025, the show will be presented in Delhi as its first touring exhibition in Asia this year.

The exhibition features four works by three artists: Kwon Hyewon's "Liquid Vision," BOO Jihyun's "Where is it going," and eco orot's "Ocean Tears" and "Plastic Mandala." Through diverse formats including media art, installation and video, the exhibition aims to offer visitors a unique aesthetic experience related to water. (ANI)

Strengthening Indo-Korean Artistic Collaborations

Director General of the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA Dr Sanjeev Kishor Goutam, also highlighted the deep cultural bond between India and South Korea and stressed the importance of strengthening artistic collaborations.

"Being a director-general, I'm very keen to develop our relationship, which we have had from very early on in history. Korea and India have a very good and beautiful relationship, not only on the cultural side, but on each and every side. But I'm talking about especially the cultural aspect, which is very important for both countries," Goutam said.

Referring to India's development goals, he said, "When we look at our honourable PM's vision, in the coming 2047, we will act as a developed country. I understand that Korea also has the same vision."

He added, "Especially, I'm always a great fan and appreciation from my side about the Indian contemporary art, as well as some important artists who come from Korea. So both have a very good relationship, and especially they're very good with the immersive part. So last year, I went to South Korea, and I understand how important immersion is for today's contemporary art.