Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Korean actress Jang Na-ra announces her marriage

    The 'Baby-Faced Beauty' actress will be marrying her longtime boyfriend. Jang Na-ra made the announcement through a social media post on Friday.

    Korean actress Jang Na ra announces her marriage drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jun 3, 2022, 10:22 AM IST

    South Korean actress Jang Na-ra surprised her fans with an important announcement regarding her personal life. The actress said that she will soon be getting married to her non-showbiz boyfriend, who is six years younger than her.

    Jang Na-ra shared this amazing piece of news with her fans and followers on social media. She put up a post on her social media handle on Friday. Take a look at her announcement post in Korean which loosely translates to: "I have personal but happy news to share with you all today. I’m getting married!"

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by 장나라 (@nara0318)

    Jang Na-ra further wrote in her post: "After two years of dating a friend six years my junior who is in video work, we have promised to become one another’s life companions! I fell for his beautiful smile, kind and genuine heart, and above all else, the way he is overflowing with sincerity and pours his whole heart into his work.”

    ALSO READ:

    “The fact that I will be spending my life together with such an amazing person makes me so happy that I couldn’t ask for anything more, and I wanted to honestly share my joy with all of you, who are so precious to me! We will live joyfully, happily, and well [together]!" she wrote while sharing an image of a hand-written note along with an image of sunrays shining brightly through the trees, depicting the sunshine that the new rays will bring into her life.

    "It seems like just yesterday that I, who am nothing special, debuted as a celebrity, but so much time has passed since then. I sincerely thank you for embracing me, supporting me, and always looking kindly upon me for a long time. I plan to greet you with a fun new project immediately after the wedding, so I’m working hard on preparations for that as well! I will become an actress who does her utmost in every moment with a heart that is even heavier with gratitude than before. I am truly sorry for the fact that I am not able to go into more detail [about my fiancé], out of the worry that he—who is not a celebrity—might face discomfort at work because of me. I earnestly ask you for your generous understanding. Thank you always!"

    ALSO READ: 

    Jang Na-ra started her career in the entertainment industry as a singer in 2001. She then become an actress and is known for her hit series "Baby-Faced Beauty” (2011), “School 2013” (2012), “Fated to Love You (aka You Are My Destiny)” (2014), “I Remember You” (2015), “One More Happy Ending" and many more.

    Last Updated Jun 3, 2022, 10:22 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Major Twitter Review Adivi Sesh fitting tribute to 26 11 hero Major Unnikrishnan is an emotional one drb

    Major Twitter Review: Adivi Sesh’s fitting tribute to 26/11 hero Major Unnikrishnan is an emotional one

    Vikram Twitter Review Kamal Hasaan perfect comeback on its way to becoming a cult film drb

    Vikram Twitter Review: Kamal Hasaan’s perfect comeback on its way to becoming a cult film?

    Exclusive Samrat Prithviraj Manushi Chhillar Swayamwar outfit was hand embroidered in Jaipur drb

    Samrat Prithviraj: Manushi Chhillar’s Swayamwar outfit was hand-embroidered in Jaipur

    Why does Russia love Raj Kapoor? Here's what an old Russian lady has to say RBA

    Why does Russia love Raj Kapoor? Here's what an old Russian lady has to say

    19 bullet injury marks on Sidhu Moose Wala's body, reveals autopsy report snt

    19 bullet injury marks on Sidhu Moose Wala's body, reveals autopsy report

    Recent Stories

    AP SSC Result 2022: Andhra Pradesh Board to announce class 10 result on June 3, Know time, official website - adt

    AP SSC Result 2022: Andhra Pradesh Board to announce class 10 result on June 4, Know time, official website

    PM Modi to lay foundation stone of 1406 projects worth more than Rs 80000 crore in UP know his itinerary gcw

    PM Modi to lay foundation stone of projects worth more than Rs 80,000 crore in UP; Know detailed itinerary

    ENG vs NZ, England vs New Zealand 2022, Lords Test, Day 1: Kyle Jamieson hails Kiwi fightback on a day of collapses-ayh

    ENG vs NZ 2022, Lord's Test: Kyle Jamieson hails Kiwi fightback on a day of collapses

    football UEFA Nations League: Ronaldo believes draw against Spain renews Portugal's ambition to win snt

    UEFA Nations League: Ronaldo believes draw against Spain renews Portugal's ambition to win

    WB Madhyamik Result 2022: West Bengal Board announces class 10 results, Know how to check, official websites - adt

    WB Madhyamik Result 2022: West Bengal Board announces class 10 results, Know how to check, official websites

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon