Netflix's acclaimed investigative drama 'Kohrra' returns for Season 2 on February 11. It features a new case and a new pairing of Barun Sobti and Mona Singh, with Rannvijay Singha in a key role, set again in the bleak terrain of Punjab.

'Kohrra', one of the most intriguing investigative dramas on Netflix, is all set to come up with its second season this February. On Tuesday, the makers announced that the new season will hit the streaming giant on February 11.

Kohrra Season 2: New Case and Cast

Created and written by Gunjit Chopra, Diggi Sisodia and Sudip Sharma, Season 2 brings a fresh case and a new pairing, rooted once again in Punjab's bleak, wintry terrain where silence often speaks louder than a confession. Leaving Jagrana behind, Assistant Sub-Inspector Amarpal Garundi (Barun Sobti) is posted to Dalerpura Police Station, where he now works under his new commanding officer, Dhanwant Kaur (Mona Singh). Rannvijay Singha also plays a key role in the show.

Director Sudip Sharma on Season 2

On what audience can expect from the second season, director Sudip Sharma in a press note said, "It's quite exciting to be back. Season 1 allowed us to explore quieter tensions between people, between past and present. This season as well, we've tried to bring forth as authentic a portrayal of Punjab as possible, with the characters rooted in a universal reality we've seen play out across the country. The show's an emotional roller-coaster. Barun and Mona have done a fantastic job, and I can't wait for people to see it for themselves."

Netflix India on the 'Cult Classic'

Tanya Bami - Series Head, Netflix India added, "Kohrra is our cult classic which won many awards, love and accolades from audiences and critics. What makes it unique is its honest simplicity, the unassuming backgrounds that expose deep layers of complexity as the fog lifts episode on episode. Set in a new city against the backdrop of a new crime and new partnership, S02 is even more riveting. I completely credit the expert craftsmanship of Sudip Sharma, who is not only the creator & showrunner, but is also making his directorial debut with S2. For all crime fans, this is an unmissable crime drama thriller."

Kohrra's first season was released in 2023. (ANI)